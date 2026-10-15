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RJ Mitte's Onscreen Mom Anna Gunn Mourns 'Breaking Bad' Actor After His Death at 34: 'You Live in My Heart Forever'

Image of RJ Mitte, Anna Gunn
Source: MEGA

Anna Gunn shared a heartfelt tribute to her onscreen son RJ Mitte.

Oct. 14 2026, Updated 9:05 p.m. ET

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Anna Gunn is remembering her onscreen son, RJ Mitte, following the Breaking Bad actor's tragic death.

The actress, 58, who played Skyler White opposite Mitte's Walter White Jr. on the hit AMC series, shared an emotional tribute to her former costar on Wednesday, October 14.

Mitte died by suicide on Monday, October 12, his representative confirmed. He was 34 years old.

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Anna Gunn Remembers Meeting RJ Mitte at Just 14 Years Old

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Image of Anna Gunn first met RJ Mitte when he was 14 years old.
Source: MEGA

Anna Gunn first met RJ Mitte when he was 14 years old.

In her heartfelt statement, Gunn reflected on meeting Mitte when he was just a teenager preparing to join the cast of Breaking Bad.

"I'll never forget meeting RJ when he was only 14 years old," she recalled.

Gunn described being immediately impressed by the young actor's personality, kindness and determination.

"He was gentle and bold, exceedingly kind and wickedly funny, a bit rebellious (like any teenager) yet eager to learn and hone his craft," she shared.

She also praised Mitte, who lived with cerebral palsy, for using his disability to educate others through his acting and advocacy.

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Anna Gunn Calls RJ Mitte Her 'Beloved TV Son'

Image of Anna Gunn played Skyler White, mother of RJ Mitte's Walter White Jr.
Source: MEGA

Anna Gunn played Skyler White, mother of RJ Mitte's Walter White Jr.

Gunn reflected on watching Mitte grow throughout the show's five-season run from 2008 to 2013.

"How lucky we were that RJ came into the Breaking Bad family and lit up our lives," she said.

The actress expressed gratitude for the opportunity to portray his mother and witness his personal and professional growth.

"I was so proud of him; we all were," she added.

Gunn also remembered the special moments they shared away from the cameras.

"What I choose to remember and cherish today are the quiet, personal moments I shared with my beloved TV son," she wrote. "You live in my heart forever, my dearest RJ."

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Bryan Cranston Also Pays Tribute to His Onscreen Son

Image of Bryan Cranston revealed he and RJ Mitte had just discussed getting lunch together.
Source: MEGA

Bryan Cranston revealed he and RJ Mitte had just discussed getting lunch together.

Gunn's tribute follows an emotional message from Bryan Cranston, who played Mitte's father, Walter White, on the series.

Cranston remembered meeting Mitte at 14 and watching him develop into a talented performer.

The actor also revealed that he and Mitte had exchanged messages just weeks before his death about getting together for lunch.

"I don't know if that lunch would have changed the future..." Cranston wrote. "But I do know that I loved him, and thoroughly enjoyed being with him throughout the years on the series, and after the spotlight on Breaking Bad dimmed. I'll miss you, son."

RJ Mitte Is Remembered for His Acting and Advocacy

Image of RJ Mitte was an advocate for disability rights.
Source: MEGA

RJ Mitte was an advocate for disability rights.

Beyond his acclaimed role in Breaking Bad, Mitte appeared in Switched at Birth, The Guardians of Justice, Hannah Montana and Everybody Hates Chris.

He was also a passionate advocate for disability rights and received the SAG-AFTRA Harold Russell Award in 2013.

Other former costars, including Aaron Paul, Dean Norris, Giancarlo Esposito and Bob Odenkirk, have shared tributes following his death.

Odenkirk remembered Mitte as a kind person who used his platform to help others.

"This is simply, deeply sad," he said.

If you or someone you know is struggling, call or text 988 to reach the Suicide & Crisis Hotline.

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