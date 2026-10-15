NEWS RJ Mitte's Onscreen Mom Anna Gunn Mourns 'Breaking Bad' Actor After His Death at 34: 'You Live in My Heart Forever' Source: MEGA Anna Gunn shared a heartfelt tribute to her onscreen son RJ Mitte. Taylor Camp Oct. 14 2026, Updated 9:05 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Anna Gunn Remembers Meeting RJ Mitte at Just 14 Years Old

Source: MEGA Anna Gunn first met RJ Mitte when he was 14 years old.

In her heartfelt statement, Gunn reflected on meeting Mitte when he was just a teenager preparing to join the cast of Breaking Bad. "I'll never forget meeting RJ when he was only 14 years old," she recalled. Gunn described being immediately impressed by the young actor's personality, kindness and determination. "He was gentle and bold, exceedingly kind and wickedly funny, a bit rebellious (like any teenager) yet eager to learn and hone his craft," she shared. She also praised Mitte, who lived with cerebral palsy, for using his disability to educate others through his acting and advocacy.

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Anna Gunn Calls RJ Mitte Her 'Beloved TV Son'

Source: MEGA Anna Gunn played Skyler White, mother of RJ Mitte's Walter White Jr.

Gunn reflected on watching Mitte grow throughout the show's five-season run from 2008 to 2013. "How lucky we were that RJ came into the Breaking Bad family and lit up our lives," she said. The actress expressed gratitude for the opportunity to portray his mother and witness his personal and professional growth. "I was so proud of him; we all were," she added. Gunn also remembered the special moments they shared away from the cameras. "What I choose to remember and cherish today are the quiet, personal moments I shared with my beloved TV son," she wrote. "You live in my heart forever, my dearest RJ."

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Bryan Cranston Also Pays Tribute to His Onscreen Son

Source: MEGA Bryan Cranston revealed he and RJ Mitte had just discussed getting lunch together.

Gunn's tribute follows an emotional message from Bryan Cranston, who played Mitte's father, Walter White, on the series. Cranston remembered meeting Mitte at 14 and watching him develop into a talented performer. The actor also revealed that he and Mitte had exchanged messages just weeks before his death about getting together for lunch. "I don't know if that lunch would have changed the future..." Cranston wrote. "But I do know that I loved him, and thoroughly enjoyed being with him throughout the years on the series, and after the spotlight on Breaking Bad dimmed. I'll miss you, son."

RJ Mitte Is Remembered for His Acting and Advocacy

Source: MEGA RJ Mitte was an advocate for disability rights.