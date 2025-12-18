Rob Reiner's Son Nick Wasn't Kicked Out of Parents' Mansion Night Before Allegedly Murdering Them as Motive Remains Unknown
Dec. 18 2025, Published 4:44 p.m. ET
Despite speculation that Rob and Michele Reiner kicked their son Nick out of the family home the night before they were found dead, a source revealed this was not the case.
An insider with direct knowledge of the situation told an outlet that the troubled drug addict, 32, left his parents' Brentwood mansion voluntarily on Saturday, December 13, after allegedly getting in a fight with Rob at Conan O'Brien's A-list Christmas party earlier that evening.
Nick Reiner Was Arrested the Next Day
As OK! previously reported, Nick checked into a Santa Monica hotel at around 4 a.m. Sunday morning, December 14 — hours after he is believed to have slit his parents throats.
According to hotel staff, he appeared "tweaked out" and left his room "full of blood."
Nick was arrested later that night and formally charged with their murders on Tuesday, December 16.
Rob Reiner's Daughter Romy Discovered His Body
Nick's sister Romy discovered her father's body inside their Los Angeles home that afternoon and was subsequently informed by paramedics that her mother was also dead.
The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner confirmed on Wednesday, December 17, that both Rob and Michele died of "multiple sharp force injuries."
It was originally reported they were found with knife wounds.
Nick Reiner Wore Shackles in Court
The troubled son of the Stand By Me director made his first court appearance on Wednesday, December 17, after initially failing to be "medically cleared."
Nick, who is being represented by famous defense lawyer Alan Jackson, wore shackles and what appeared to be a suicide prevention smock.
The alleged double murderer waived his right to enter a plea of guilty or not guilty on the charge of killing his parents. According to BBC News, his next hearing is set to take place in the new year on January 7, 2026.
Another source, an employee who worked at the gas station near the family home, said Nick seemed tired and withdrawn in the weeks leading up to the murders.
They described his behavior as "abnormal," explaining he seemed "drained" and unusually aloof recently.
The worker elaborated, saying the Being Charlie screenwriter was typically a friendly enough guy.
Romy and Jake Reiner's Statement About Parents' Death
The legendary Hollywood director and his wife's other two children, Romy, 28, and Jake, 34, released a statement on the same day their brother appeared in court.
Their message read: "Words cannot even begin to describe the unimaginable pain we are experiencing every moment of the day. The horrific and devastating loss of our parents, Rob and Michele Reiner, is something that no one should ever experience."
"They weren’t just our parents; they were our best friends," they added.
The statement continued, "We are grateful for the outpouring of condolences, kindness, and support we have received not only from family and friends but people from all walks of life."
It concluded with them requesting "respect and privacy" and for "speculation to be tempered with compassion and humanity."