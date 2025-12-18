NEWS Rob Reiner's Son Nick Wasn't Kicked Out of Parents' Mansion Night Before Allegedly Murdering Them as Motive Remains Unknown Source: @jakereiner/instagram; mega The acclaimed Hollywood director and his wife were allegedly stabbed to death by their troubled son. Allie Fasanella Dec. 18 2025, Published 4:44 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Despite speculation that Rob and Michele Reiner kicked their son Nick out of the family home the night before they were found dead, a source revealed this was not the case. An insider with direct knowledge of the situation told an outlet that the troubled drug addict, 32, left his parents' Brentwood mansion voluntarily on Saturday, December 13, after allegedly getting in a fight with Rob at Conan O'Brien's A-list Christmas party earlier that evening.

Nick Reiner Was Arrested the Next Day

Source: mega Rob Reiner was said to have gotten into an argument with Nick at Conan O'Brien's Christmas party on Saturday night.

Rob Reiner's Daughter Romy Discovered His Body

Source: mega Romy Reiner found her father deceased on Sunday, December 14.

Nick's sister Romy discovered her father's body inside their Los Angeles home that afternoon and was subsequently informed by paramedics that her mother was also dead. The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner confirmed on Wednesday, December 17, that both Rob and Michele died of "multiple sharp force injuries." It was originally reported they were found with knife wounds.

Nick Reiner Wore Shackles in Court

Source: @michelereiner/instagram Nick Reiner appeared in court on Wednesday, December 17.

The troubled son of the Stand By Me director made his first court appearance on Wednesday, December 17, after initially failing to be "medically cleared." Nick, who is being represented by famous defense lawyer Alan Jackson, wore shackles and what appeared to be a suicide prevention smock. The alleged double murderer waived his right to enter a plea of guilty or not guilty on the charge of killing his parents. According to BBC News, his next hearing is set to take place in the new year on January 7, 2026.

Source: mega Rob and Michele Reiner sent Nick to a number of rehab facilities over the years.

Another source, an employee who worked at the gas station near the family home, said Nick seemed tired and withdrawn in the weeks leading up to the murders. They described his behavior as "abnormal," explaining he seemed "drained" and unusually aloof recently. The worker elaborated, saying the Being Charlie screenwriter was typically a friendly enough guy.

Romy and Jake Reiner's Statement About Parents' Death

Source: @michelereiner/instagram Rob and Michele Reiner were parents to Jake, Nick and Romy.