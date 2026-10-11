Royal Expert Picks Apart 'Inaccuracies' in Earl Spencer's Diana Memoir

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Source: MEGA Princess Diana died in a car crash in 1997.

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A royal expert who has trawled the book told us in an exclusive interview: "There is no dispute that Charles Spencer experienced unimaginable grief and was at the center of those extraordinary days in the wake of Diana's death, but being present does not make every recollection beyond challenge. Some passages present personal impressions formed during moments of enormous emotion as though they settle complicated historical questions. Other people who were there remember events differently, and documentary evidence matters when you're making serious claims about identifiable individuals. The allegation about the King's reaction is particularly painful because people who dealt with him that morning remember a father confronting the horrifying task of telling William and Harry their mother was dead. That is very different from the picture presented in the book. There are also examples where the wider context changes the impression, and which are blatant inaccuracies. Decisions surrounding Diana's funeral, for example, involved practical, ceremonial and security considerations, while stories passed down through families can acquire certainty over decades that contemporary records don't necessarily support."

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"Nobody is arguing Spencer should not tell his story. But a memoir this consequential will inevitably be tested against dates, documents and the memories of other witnesses. Once one factual mistake is conceded, readers are naturally going to examine the rest more closely," they added. Buckingham Palace responded to Spencer's account by saying: "His Majesty is mindful that the pain of fraternal grief can cloud reason, affect judgment and colour memory." The memoir claims Charles sounded "giddily elated – like a lottery winner" after Diana's death. Spencer also writes he suspected his former brother-in-law initially considered how Diana's death might free him to marry the woman he loved.

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Source: MEGA Charles Spencer accused King Charles of being 'elated' by Princess Diana's death.

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Source: MEGA Charles Spencer accused Piers Morgan of publishing photographs of Princess Diana.

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Another passage recounts artist Edward Seago supposedly telling Spencer's father Prince Philip took paintings without returning or paying for them. Other published accounts cited in the critique state Seago gave Philip paintings after accompanying him on an Antarctic voyage. Spencer additionally suggests his father, Johnny Spencer, had a romantic connection with the future Queen Elizabeth II that Lord Mountbatten ended.

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Source: MEGA Charles Spencer wrote that Johnny Spencer had a romantic link with Queen Elizabeth II.