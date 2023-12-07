OK Magazine
Royal Family Fears Being 'Seen as Weak' If Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Return to the Monarchy

Source: MEGA
By:

Dec. 7 2023, Published 4:49 p.m. ET

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle fled the U.K. in 2020, and the duo went on to publicly attack the monarchy, however, sources wonder if there's a possibility of the Sussexes coming back to their senior-level positions.

Source: MEGA

King Charles intended for his reign to include Prince William and Prince Harry.

"Senior royals are more than aware that Harry and Meghan’s popularity has nose-dived since 'Megxit' and are concerned that letting them back into the fold could prove catastrophic for the family," a source told an outlet.

Due to Meghan and Harry's reputations changing in England, it could negatively affect all of the Windsors.

"They don’t want to be part of being booed at public events and they certainly don’t want to be seen as weak for allowing them back in after everything they’ve done," they added.

Source: MEGA

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle left the U.K. in 2020.

Harry's ongoing feud with the royals slowly trickled down to his platonic relationships, as OK! previously reported, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are rumored to be skipping Hugh Grosvenor's June nuptials.

"Harry actually got a ‘save the date’ card a few months ago but called Hugh and said it would be too awkward if he and Meghan Markle attended, so he made his apologies and Hugh understood," a source shared.

Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry publicly complained about their time as working royals.

Before the insider claimed the Duke of Sussex was asked to attend, an outlet alluded to the opposite occurring due to Prince William and King Charles' expected appearances.

“It’s incredibly sad it has come to this. Hugh is one of very few close friends of William and Harry’s who has maintained strong bonds and a line of communication with both," a separate source said.

"He wishes they could put their heads together and patch things up, but realizes it’s unlikely to happen before the wedding," they continued. "He wanted to avoid anything overshadowing the day, especially for Olivia and doesn’t want any awkwardness."

Source: MEGA

Omid Scobie's new book explores the impact Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's absence has on the crown.

Harry's dynamic with William was a focal point of Omid Scobie's new book, Endgame, as the journalist believed the Sussexes would've stayed within The Firm if the Prince of Wales denounced racism within the media.

"If the goings-on behind-the-scenes: the leaking, the briefing, the lack of support and speaking out for Meghan, from William, and all the rest, if those things didn't happen they would still be in the U.K. as senior working royals," Scobie shared.

"And I think the current landscape of working royals would look a lot more different," he added.

Scobie also speculated the Sussexes' absence is felt by the public — especially newer generations within Britain.

"I think there's a very noticeable void in that current working lineup now without them," Scobie confessed. "Harry and Meghan connected with a younger demographic in the U.K. and across the Commonwealth in a way that other royal families just weren't."

Sources were quoted by GB News.

