Royal Family Fears Being 'Seen as Weak' If Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Return to the Monarchy

"Senior royals are more than aware that Harry and Meghan’s popularity has nose-dived since 'Megxit' and are concerned that letting them back into the fold could prove catastrophic for the family," a source told an outlet.

Due to Meghan and Harry's reputations changing in England, it could negatively affect all of the Windsors.

"They don’t want to be part of being booed at public events and they certainly don’t want to be seen as weak for allowing them back in after everything they’ve done," they added.