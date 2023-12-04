Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Approach Fame Like 'C-List Ex-Reality TV Contestants' Instead of 'Senior British Royals'
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry fled the U.K. in 2020, and the duo quickly attempted to establish themselves in Hollywood. Although they secured contracts with Spotify, Netflix and Penguin Random House, the ending of their agreement with the music streaming service revealed the cracks within Archewell's foundation.
Public relations expert Edward Coram-James claimed the Sussexes had a “wrecking ball approach to getting fame."
During his interview, the professional slammed the partners for navigating Hollywood like “C-List ex-reality TV contestants" even though "the Sussexes are senior British royals."
Coram-James explained that the Sussexes' tactic “within the public eye” was to “constantly generate scandal-related headlines.”
“The strategy didn’t align with their status,” he continued. “The Sussexes have gone from being treated like, well, the hybrid of Hollywood royalty and actual royalty that they are, to being treated like tabloid fodder.”
PR guru Laura Perkes analyzed their choice to initially profit off of their family feud instead of getting creative.
“As the instigator of all the turmoil that has resulted in him and Meghan being ostracized by the family, it’s not as easy as saying ‘sorry’ and hoping to brush it all under the carpet," Perkes stated.
In Harry's memoir, Spare, he threw several jabs at his loved ones, and sources close to his brother, Prince William, disclosed that it created irreparable damage to their relationship.
“Old wounds have been reopened, new wounds have appeared and many people have been hurt, either directly or in the crossfire," Perkes noted.
“He made the decision to share his truth, but his truth isn’t always the absolute truth. Many people feel betrayed by him and that’s not easily forgivable,” she added.
OK! previously reported Omid Scobie discussed the American-based royals' Spotify deal while promoting his new book, Endgame. The Sussexes were rumored to receive about $20 million to produce a variety of original audio programming, but after the collapse of their deal, executive Bill Simmons branded the Sussexes as "grifters."
“Obviously they had money. But they needed serious money for a proper roof over their heads and security,” Scobie told a reporter.
The royal expert later shared that Spotify hoped for more salacious royal tell-alls from them, but instead, Meghan focused on her feminist podcast, "Archetypes," which only ran for one season.
“It was the middle of a pandemic, of course, you’re going to sign the deals. But ultimately Spotify were looking for headline-grabbing, media-stirring content and that’s not the direction that the couple wanted to go in, so it fell apart," he continued.
“I’d imagine the couple knew at the start that’s what Spotify wanted from them but the money was on the table and they were in a desperate place,” he added.
Coram-James spoke to The Express.
Perkes spoke to The Mirror.