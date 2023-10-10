Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew's 'Remarriage' Could Rehabilitate the Duke of York's Tarnished Image
Are Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew getting back together? The Duke and Duchess of York continue to live together despite splitting in 1996, and Ferguson has been a vocal supporter of her ex-husband after his recent scandal, which includes assault allegations and a close friendship with Jeffrey Epstein.
Royal expert Kinsey Schofield discussed the Yorks' potential reconnection during a GB News appearance.
"This has been a story we've been talking about for months, maybe even a year at this point in time. It was reported that King Charles wanted to evict Prince Andrew, wanted him to head over to Frogmore Cottage and enjoy that space," Schofield said.
It was reported that Andrew was asked to leave his Windsor estate once Charles ascended to the throne.
"So perhaps inevitably, the Waleses could move into Royal Lodge. According to The Sun, Prince Andrew met with King Charles at Balmoral and stressed, kind of put himself out there and said this is why I don't want to leave," the journalist explained. "She has been making meetings because she would like to have a sit-down talk show in the States, à la Oprah, à la Drew Barrymore, who's become really successful over here."
"Fergie is very engaging. She's got a great sense of humor and she has a lot of really good contacts," she added.
Ferguson is hoping to start her own talk show, but the author's close bond with Andrew could threaten her vision. Reporter Mark Dolan wondered if Schofield thinks the Yorks would rekindle their romance to protect their brand.
"I've always been a big fan. I think she's a real character and bless her for putting up with Prince Andrew and continuing to cohabit with him," Dolan wondered. "I mean, it was a great love affair, but it just didn't quite work out for the couple. Is there any hope that they could ever reconcile or remarry?”
“Yeah, I would hope so. Would that not be the ultimate dream? I would think that that would be very romantic. That's a lifetime movie that I would watch on repeat Mark," Schofield replied. "Are they friends with benefits? This question lives rent-free in my head 365 days a year. I'm curious!"
Dolan later asked the journalist if Ferguson could help salvage what is left of Andrew's reputation.
“If they were to remarry, might that rehabilitate the image of Prince Andrew?" Dolan pondered.
"I think so. Don't you? Don't you think that would fit this up? You know, I think that we would get all lost in that storyline again," Schofield suggested. "I understand a lot of people do want Prince Andrew to move out of Royal Lodge. But at the end of the day, I feel like the Queen would be happy with where he's at right now."
"And I feel like she left him there on purpose. So I'm kind of OK with him staying there," she concluded.
In recent months, royal commentators have questioned Ferguson and Andrew's arrangement.
"They still live together at Royal Lodge and she [Fergie] speaks glowingly about him," Shannon Felton Spence told an outlet. "And they have now been joined by the queen’s corgis. She constantly talks about how she got the best-looking prince. They have maintained an extremely close relationship."
Spence later explained that despite the veteran's fall from grace, Ferguson, Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice never left his corner.
"By all accounts the Yorks are a very tight-knit family," Spence explained. "A real unit. The Epstein scandal will have been very difficult, particularly for his daughters Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice, and at a time when they were starting their own families. I imagine the duchess’s primary concerns were of her daughters and grandchildren through it all."
Spence spoke to Fox News Digital.