Prince George Had to Return a Gifted Charm Bracelet Worth More Than $12,000
Prince George is often given lavish presents by his parents and loved ones, but sometimes Prince William and Kate Middleton decide items are too much for their son.
It was reported celebrity designer Theo Fennell designed a charm bracelet for the future king that was worth $12,754 during the Princess of Wales' pregnancy, but it was later revealed the item was auctioned off to charity.
The 18 carat white gold charm bracelet was commissioned by Sudocrem to resemble their packaging.
"I am thrilled to make this miniature pot and bracelet for Sudocrem," Fennell told an outlet. "I understand it will be going to a very good home."
It hasn't been confirmed why the pair chose not to give George the dainty piece, but royals often donate things that are intended to be used to promote brands. OK! previously reported Meghan Markle and Prince Harry returned many wedding favors due to the royal policy.
“The reason for this was because palace aides wanted to prevent people and companies from using the newlywed Duke and Duchess of Sussex for publicity,” an outlet reported. “It was previously reported that Harry and Meghan had to return £7 million (almost $9 million USD) in wedding gifts for that very reason.”
The rule is applied to all members of the royal family no matter their age or ranking.
“The fundamental principle governing the acceptance of gifts by members of the royal family is that no gifts, including hospitality or services, should be accepted which would, or might appear to, place the member of the royal family under any obligation to the donor,” official guidelines read.
During the Sussexes' ceremony, they asked attendees to donate to non-profits such as HIVA, Crisis, Myna Mahalia Foundation, Scotty’s Little Soldiers, StreetGames, Surfers Against Sewage and The Wilderness Foundation U.K.
During the couple's reception, Meghan celebrated the storybook feel of their romance.
“Onto the crux of why I wanted to speak tonight. First of all, it’s been a while,” the Dater's Handbook star said at the time. “But mostly, I wanted to share a story. A story that I wrote about the man that I love and the way that we met. Let’s call this a modern fairytale.”
Before saying "I do," Meghan was best known for her role in the legal drama Suits, but she retired from acting to become a working royal — something she noted in her speech.
“Once upon a time there was a girl from L.A. — some people called her an actress. And there was a boy from London — some people called him a prince," the Duchess of Sussex continued. "All of those people didn’t fully get it because this is the love story of a boy and girl who were meant to be together.”
“I appreciate, respect and honor you, my treasure, for the family we will create, and our love story that will last forever," she concluded. "So I ask you to raise a glass to the astounding assurance that now life begins and the everlasting knowing that above all, love wins.”
