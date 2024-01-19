Prince William Will 'Put Family First' as Kate Middleton Heals From Surgery

“It’s a long time, and you can see that there is concern because William is also not going to be doing any working”, royal expert Angela Levin said on GB News.

Kate won't attend any royal engagements until the spring, and William is expected to care for his wife and their three kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

“Not only is he visiting and looking after the children, he’s going to be very close to her once she gets home and be with her, which I think is a wonderful thing to do," Levin continued. “To put the family first shows you just show important it is and how much he’s lost by the fact that his mother was so badly treated.”