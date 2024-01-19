Prince William Will 'Put Family First' as Kate Middleton Heals From Surgery
Prince William is sticking by Kate Middleton's side as she recovers from surgery. The Prince of Wales was spotted visiting the Princess of Wales on Thursday, January 18, and the couple is expected to take a break from royal duties and prioritize Kate's healing during this time period.
“It’s a long time, and you can see that there is concern because William is also not going to be doing any working”, royal expert Angela Levin said on GB News.
Kate won't attend any royal engagements until the spring, and William is expected to care for his wife and their three kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.
“Not only is he visiting and looking after the children, he’s going to be very close to her once she gets home and be with her, which I think is a wonderful thing to do," Levin continued. “To put the family first shows you just show important it is and how much he’s lost by the fact that his mother was so badly treated.”
The biographer noted that Kate has been an active person throughout her life, and ultimately, her habits will help her during her transition.
“She’s eaten well, she does a lot of sport, and she’s a strong woman," she said. “She has a busy life. She loves her family and she loves them so much and that will help her get well."
“She does have to take that time," she added.
- Kate Middleton Hospitalized After Abdominal Surgery, Cancels All Engagements Until Easter
- Royal Health Woes! King Charles to Undergo Surgery on Prostate, Palace Reveals
- 'Emotional Stress' Overload: Prince William Has Been Put Through the Wringer Since Kate Middleton and King Charles Surgery Revelation
OK! previously reported a rep for Kate revealed she will continue to follow her doctor's orders.
"The surgery was successful, and it is expected that she will remain in hospital for ten to fourteen days, before returning home to continue her recovery," the official statement read. "Based on the current medical advice, she is unlikely to return to public duties until after Easter."
"The Princess of Wales appreciates the interest this statement will generate. She hopes that the public will understand her desire to maintain as much normality for her children as possible; and her wish that her personal medical information remains private," the blurb continued. "Kensington Palace will, therefore, only provide updates on Her Royal Highness’ progress when there is significant new information to share."
William and Kate were criticized in the past for having a reduced workload as they manage to raise three youngsters, but the rep made it clear that the Princess of Wales feels bad that she will have an extended break from her duties.
"The Princess of Wales wishes to apologize to all those concerned for the fact that she has to postpone her upcoming engagements. She looks forward to reinstating as many as possible, as soon as possible," they added.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Kate's last royal event was the royal Christmas walk, and she was applauded by commentators for her ability to show she's a force in the royal family.
"Princess Kate has been known for her influential style status since her engagement to Prince William back in 2010," Danielle Rogers-Clark said on GB News. "The now-Princess Of Wales knows the impact of her looks."
"As a senior working royal, Kate is unable to ‘speak her truth’ in the way her sister-in-law Meghan has been able to, so Kate has become accustomed to sending hidden messages through her outfits," the fashion commentator noted.
"The earthy tones once again signify unity and are in keeping with the country chic vibe that the family tend to adhere to," she added.