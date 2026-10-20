Sarah Ferguson Slams Rumors She's Writing a Tell-All Book as Expert Warns Discretion Is Her 'Only Hope' to Stay Close to Royal Family
Oct. 20 2026, Published 11:22 a.m. ET
Sarah Ferguson shut down speculation that she's preparing to spill the royal family's secrets in a bombshell memoir.
The former Duchess of York, 67, denied reports that she's negotiating a lucrative book deal that could expose details about her ex-husband, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, and his controversial ties to late convicted s-- offender Jeffrey Epstein.
Royal experts warn that even entertaining the idea of a tell-all could further damage Ferguson's already strained standing within royal circles, and potentially jeopardize her relationships with her daughters.
Sarah Ferguson Denies She's Writing a Royal Tell-All
Ferguson's representatives firmly rejected reports that she was preparing to publish a revealing account of her life inside the monarchy.
"She is not writing a personal memoir," her team said in a statement, adding there have been "no discussions" about a potential book deal.
The denial followed reports in late September suggesting Ferguson was close to securing a lucrative publishing agreement.
The rumored project reportedly would have explored Andrew's association with Epstein, along with Ferguson's experiences within the royal family.
Royal broadcaster Ian Pelham Turner suggested the speculation could have served another purpose, although he acknowledged there was no way to know for certain.
He also noted that Ferguson would likely be concerned about the consequences for her daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, if she publicly discussed sensitive family matters.
Royal Expert Warns Sarah Ferguson to Stay Quiet
Royal commentator Hilary Fordwich delivered a particularly harsh assessment of Ferguson's future within royal circles.
Fordwich argued that Ferguson should focus on projects unrelated to the monarch rather than risk further controversy by discussing her former in-laws.
"The only hope she has of any future, indeed also any future with her own daughters and grandchildren, is to be discreet," Fordwich said.
The expert also suggested that publishing a tell-all could offer Ferguson a temporary financial benefit while creating lasting personal consequences.
Fordwich claimed the former royal has already become unwelcome in certain aristocratic circles and would struggle to rebuild those relationships.
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Sarah Ferguson's Ties to Jeffrey Epstein Continue to Haunt Her
The speculation comes amid renewed scrutiny of Ferguson's past association with Epstein.
Documents connected to the disgraced financier allegedly included emails in which Ferguson sought financial assistance from him and kept up communication after he was convicted for soliciting p----------- from a person under the age of 18.
Andrew has also faced years of public criticism over his friendship with Epstein, contributing to his dramatic fall from royal favor.
Ferguson and Andrew divorced in 1996 but maintained a notably close relationship for decades, even continuing to share a residence long after their marriage ended.
Their complicated history has fueled speculation about how much Ferguson knows about her former husband's private life.
Sarah Ferguson Faces Uncertain Future With Royal Family
Despite the controversy, some royal observers believe Ferguson could eventually find a way to rebuild her public image.
British broadcaster Helena Chard suggested Ferguson has been keeping a relatively low profile while considering her next steps. Chard characterized the former duchess as someone who believes she can recover from another period of intense public criticism.
Turner also offered a more sympathetic perspective, suggesting Ferguson's generosity has sometimes contributed to her personal difficulties.
For now, Ferguson's representatives insist there is no memoir in the works, leaving royal watchers to speculate about how she intends to move forward without further damaging her family relationships.