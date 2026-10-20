ROYAL FAMILY NEWS Sarah Ferguson Slams Rumors She's Writing a Tell-All Book as Expert Warns Discretion Is Her 'Only Hope' to Stay Close to Royal Family Source: MEGA Sarah Ferguson denied speculation that she's preparing to reveal royal family secrets in a new memoir. Taylor Camp Oct. 20 2026, Published 11:22 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Sarah Ferguson shut down speculation that she's preparing to spill the royal family's secrets in a bombshell memoir. The former Duchess of York, 67, denied reports that she's negotiating a lucrative book deal that could expose details about her ex-husband, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, and his controversial ties to late convicted s-- offender Jeffrey Epstein. Royal experts warn that even entertaining the idea of a tell-all could further damage Ferguson's already strained standing within royal circles, and potentially jeopardize her relationships with her daughters.

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Sarah Ferguson Denies She's Writing a Royal Tell-All

Source: MEGA Sarah Ferguson's representatives insisted there have been no discussions about a personal memoir.

Ferguson's representatives firmly rejected reports that she was preparing to publish a revealing account of her life inside the monarchy. "She is not writing a personal memoir," her team said in a statement, adding there have been "no discussions" about a potential book deal. The denial followed reports in late September suggesting Ferguson was close to securing a lucrative publishing agreement. The rumored project reportedly would have explored Andrew's association with Epstein, along with Ferguson's experiences within the royal family. Royal broadcaster Ian Pelham Turner suggested the speculation could have served another purpose, although he acknowledged there was no way to know for certain. He also noted that Ferguson would likely be concerned about the consequences for her daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, if she publicly discussed sensitive family matters.

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Royal Expert Warns Sarah Ferguson to Stay Quiet

Source: MEGA A royal expert warned that a tell-all could further jeopardize Sarah Ferguson's relationships with her daughters and grandchildren.

Royal commentator Hilary Fordwich delivered a particularly harsh assessment of Ferguson's future within royal circles. Fordwich argued that Ferguson should focus on projects unrelated to the monarch rather than risk further controversy by discussing her former in-laws. "The only hope she has of any future, indeed also any future with her own daughters and grandchildren, is to be discreet," Fordwich said. The expert also suggested that publishing a tell-all could offer Ferguson a temporary financial benefit while creating lasting personal consequences. Fordwich claimed the former royal has already become unwelcome in certain aristocratic circles and would struggle to rebuild those relationships.

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Sarah Ferguson's Ties to Jeffrey Epstein Continue to Haunt Her

Source: MEGA Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's past association with Jeffrey Epstein continues to attract scrutiny.

Sarah Ferguson Faces Uncertain Future With Royal Family

Source: MEGA Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie could face additional public attention if their mother's controversies continue.