'Sister Wives' Stars Kody and Robyn Brown Spotted Buying Luggage at Bargain Store Amid Marital Struggles
Could the Brown family be preparing for another move?
Kody, 54, and Robyn Brown, 44, were spotted with their youngest daughter, Ariella, 7, buying luggage at a combination TJ Maxx and HomeGoods store in Phoenix, Ariz.
According to TLC blogger WithoutACrystalBall, a source spilled the three appeared to be "in a hurry" on the outing and had no other information on why the family was shopping at the bargain store roughly two hours away from their Flagstaff home.
Around the same time, they were also photographed dining at an In-N-Out Burger located in Northern Phoenix.
This comes after OK! reported Kody may be looking to pack up and move to a new area after his respective splits from Meri, 52, Janelle, 53, and Christine, 51, with insiders dishing that his marriage with Robyn is also struggling more than ever.
One insider claimed that Kody has been treating Robyn "terribly" and finding "every reason to blame" her for "everything falling apart in his life."
"He's basically, like, 'You should have done better. You should have worked harder to keep the family together,'" the insider said at the time. "This is not abnormal. He looks for scapegoats."
"We are not recovering from this," the father-of-18 admitted in a recent interview. "We've been through a very hard experience and our reaction to it has changed us."
"It's like divorce changes you," he conceded. "Marriage changes you. Divorce changes you. Having children changes you. But I don't feel the same. I want to find my happy place again because I think everybody in this family is searching for that."
Other sources alleged Kody and Robyn were no longer planning on building a home on their sprawling Coyote Pass property and that the Brown family patriarch had considered relocating back to Las Vegas.
"He believed that Coyote Pass was only possible if everyone was included in it," a source explained in a report published this past April.
The Brown family previously lived in Las Vegas for around seven years before Kody decided to move them to Arizona in 2018.
"It will be way more affordable to kind of start back over in Vegas," the source added. "So that's kind of what his plan is, but I don't think Robyn wants to do that. She doesn't want to leave her older children."