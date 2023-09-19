OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Reality Tv > Kody Brown
OK LogoREALITY TV

'Sister Wives' Stars Kody and Robyn Brown Spotted Buying Luggage at Bargain Store Amid Marital Struggles

kody robyn pp
Source: mega;@robynbrown/instagram
By:

Sep. 19 2023, Published 3:21 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Could the Brown family be preparing for another move?

Kody, 54, and Robyn Brown, 44, were spotted with their youngest daughter, Ariella, 7, buying luggage at a combination TJ Maxx and HomeGoods store in Phoenix, Ariz.

Article continues below advertisement
robyn brown instagram
Source: @robynbrown/instagram

Robyn Brown spiritually married Kody and officially joined the Brown family in 2010.

According to TLC blogger WithoutACrystalBall, a source spilled the three appeared to be "in a hurry" on the outing and had no other information on why the family was shopping at the bargain store roughly two hours away from their Flagstaff home.

Around the same time, they were also photographed dining at an In-N-Out Burger located in Northern Phoenix.

This comes after OK! reported Kody may be looking to pack up and move to a new area after his respective splits from Meri, 52, Janelle, 53, and Christine, 51, with insiders dishing that his marriage with Robyn is also struggling more than ever.

Article continues below advertisement
robyn brown kody wives
Source: mega

The Brown family at a Las Vegas performance of 'The Nutcracker'.

One insider claimed that Kody has been treating Robyn "terribly" and finding "every reason to blame" her for "everything falling apart in his life."

"He's basically, like, 'You should have done better. You should have worked harder to keep the family together,'" the insider said at the time. "This is not abnormal. He looks for scapegoats."

Article continues below advertisement
robynbrown tlc
Source: TLC

Robyn claimed in a recent interview that Kody has tried to 'sabotage' their marriage.

MORE ON:
Kody Brown

"We are not recovering from this," the father-of-18 admitted in a recent interview. "We've been through a very hard experience and our reaction to it has changed us."

"It's like divorce changes you," he conceded. "Marriage changes you. Divorce changes you. Having children changes you. But I don't feel the same. I want to find my happy place again because I think everybody in this family is searching for that."

Other sources alleged Kody and Robyn were no longer planning on building a home on their sprawling Coyote Pass property and that the Brown family patriarch had considered relocating back to Las Vegas.

Article continues below advertisement
kody robyn brown mega
Source: mega

Kody Brown ended Season 1 of 'Sister Wives' with four spouses. He is currently only married to Robyn, his fourth wife.

"He believed that Coyote Pass was only possible if everyone was included in it," a source explained in a report published this past April.

The Brown family previously lived in Las Vegas for around seven years before Kody decided to move them to Arizona in 2018.

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!

"It will be way more affordable to kind of start back over in Vegas," the source added. "So that's kind of what his plan is, but I don't think Robyn wants to do that. She doesn't want to leave her older children."

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.