What Is Tiger Woods and Vanessa Trump's Combined Net Worth in 2026? Inside the Couple's Whopping Fortune
Sept. 27 2026, Published 12:05 a.m. ET
Tiger Woods and Vanessa Trump have faced a few bumps in the road since their relationship began.
The couple reportedly began dating around Thanksgiving 2024, though it was not until February 2025 that they made their first public appearance together at a Florida golf tournament. Shortly after the dating rumors began circulating, the World Golf Hall of Famer confirmed their romance in an Instagram post featuring photos with Donald Trump Jr.'s ex-wife.
"Love is in the air and life is better with you by my side!" Tiger said of Vanessa. "We look forward to our journey through life together. At this time we would appreciate privacy for all those close to our hearts."
Despite weathering several challenges together, Tiger and Vanessa have emerged as a powerhouse couple with a combined fortune worth billions.
Tiger Woods and Vanessa Trump's Combined Net Worth in 2026 Revealed
Tiger and Vanessa's combined net worth is estimated at $1.575 billion as of 2026.
According to Celebrity Net Worth, the former model has an estimated fortune of $75 million.
Meanwhile, Celebrity Net Worth and Forbes estimate the Tiger's net worth at $1.3 billion and $1.5 billion, respectively. Either figure would place him among the richest golfers in the world.
Tiger Woods and Vanessa Trump Have Been Dating Since 2024
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After Tiger went Instagram official with Vanessa, President Donald Trump revealed the athlete told him about their relationship.
"I played golf with him a couple of times over the last month, and he's a fantastic guy and a fantastic athlete and he told me about it," the POTUS shared. "I said, 'Tiger, that's good. That's good.' I'm very happy for both. Let them both be happy. I love Tiger, and I love Vanessa."
Donald also looked back at Vanessa and Don Jr.'s past marriage, saying they "had a very good relationship."
He added, "They have incredible children, five incredible children, all good athletes, all great students."
But even after making their relationship public, Tiger and Vanessa have kept their romance largely private.
One insider told In Touch the professional golfer was planning to marry her and that "people in his world are expecting it to happen fairly soon."
Tiger Woods and Vanessa Trump Supporting Each Other Through 'Incredibly Difficult' Personal Battles
Tiger and Vanessa's relationship, however, has been far from perfect.
On March 27, Martin County Sheriff John Budensiek confirmed Tiger was arrested and charged with DUI, property damage and refusal to submit to a lawful test after a high-speed rollover crash in Florida. The TGR Design founder spent eight hours in custody before being released on bond.
At the time, a source claimed Vanessa gave Tiger an expletive-laced rant and delivered ultimatum following his latest DUI arrest.
"She's not happy at all. She's both disappointed and a little bit p-----, if I'm being honest," the insider said. "It's a definite red flag, and she told him that he's going to get this sorted out and that she's going to require that. He has to get things under control, or she's not going to stick around."
On September 2, Tiger was entered a no-contest plea after initially pleading not guilty in his impaired-driving case. Although the DUI charge was dropped, he received a five-year driving ban on top of roughly $1,500 in fines.
In addition to Tiger's legal challenges, their relationship was put to the test again when Vanessa was diagnosed with b----- cancer.
"While this isn't news anyone expects, I'm working closely with my medical team on a treatment plan," she wrote in a May 20 Instagram post. "I am staying focused and hopeful while surrounded by the love and support of my family, my kids, and those closest to me. Thank you for your kindness and support it truly means more than I can express."
Despite the setbacks, sources said the two are leaning on each other amid their personal crises.
"Vanessa has really been standing by Tiger through everything he's been dealing with, just like he's been there for her throughout her cancer battle," an insider told Page Six on September 2. "They're both going through incredibly difficult things in their own lives, and they've really leaned on each other and given each other a lot of strength through all of it."
A source said Vanessa chose to stay close to Tiger and give him emotional support during the difficult period.
"Vanessa is incredibly supportive of Tiger and really proud of the way he's been handling everything going on in his life," one source continued. "She knows this hasn't been an easy time for him, and she's been there encouraging him every step of the way."