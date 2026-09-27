What Is Tiger Woods and Vanessa Trump's Combined Net Worth in 2026? Inside the Couple's Whopping Fortune

Article continues below advertisement

Tiger Woods and Vanessa Trump have faced a few bumps in the road since their relationship began. The couple reportedly began dating around Thanksgiving 2024, though it was not until February 2025 that they made their first public appearance together at a Florida golf tournament. Shortly after the dating rumors began circulating, the World Golf Hall of Famer confirmed their romance in an Instagram post featuring photos with Donald Trump Jr.'s ex-wife. "Love is in the air and life is better with you by my side!" Tiger said of Vanessa. "We look forward to our journey through life together. At this time we would appreciate privacy for all those close to our hearts." Despite weathering several challenges together, Tiger and Vanessa have emerged as a powerhouse couple with a combined fortune worth billions.

Article continues below advertisement

Tiger Woods and Vanessa Trump's Combined Net Worth in 2026 Revealed

Source: @tigerwoods/Instagram Tiger Woods is the richest golfer in the world.

Tiger and Vanessa's combined net worth is estimated at $1.575 billion as of 2026. According to Celebrity Net Worth, the former model has an estimated fortune of $75 million. Meanwhile, Celebrity Net Worth and Forbes estimate the Tiger's net worth at $1.3 billion and $1.5 billion, respectively. Either figure would place him among the richest golfers in the world.

Article continues below advertisement

Tiger Woods and Vanessa Trump Have Been Dating Since 2024

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Source: @tigerwoods/Instagram Tiger Woods and Vanessa Trump have a combined net worth in the billions.

After Tiger went Instagram official with Vanessa, President Donald Trump revealed the athlete told him about their relationship. "I played golf with him a couple of times over the last month, and he's a fantastic guy and a fantastic athlete and he told me about it," the POTUS shared. "I said, 'Tiger, that's good. That's good.' I'm very happy for both. Let them both be happy. I love Tiger, and I love Vanessa." Donald also looked back at Vanessa and Don Jr.'s past marriage, saying they "had a very good relationship." He added, "They have incredible children, five incredible children, all good athletes, all great students." But even after making their relationship public, Tiger and Vanessa have kept their romance largely private. One insider told In Touch the professional golfer was planning to marry her and that "people in his world are expecting it to happen fairly soon."

Tiger Woods and Vanessa Trump Supporting Each Other Through 'Incredibly Difficult' Personal Battles