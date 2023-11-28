Travis Kelce 'Understands the Territory' Dating Taylor Swift Comes With, Source Says: 'This Is the Real Deal'
Travis Kelce's pals truly believe him and Taylor Swift are "End Game."
While it may seem like a fairytale, the powerhouse pair are in love — and their relationship is only getting stronger.
"Travis' friends think this is the real deal for him," a source close to the Kansas City Chiefs tight end revealed to a news publication.
"They're still a little shocked by all of it — that he's dating the Taylor Swift," the insider admitted about Kelce being in a relationship with Miss Americana herself, noting, "but they've seen how down to earth she is with his friends and family."
And while their romance came as quite the surprise, many of their loved ones quickly realized Swift and Kelce were the perfect match.
"They're both really hard workers, and he acknowledges her art is hers, and he has what's his," the confidante continued of the 12-time Grammy winner and her two-time Super Bowl Champion boyfriend.
Part of the reason many have found Kelce to be the ideal man for Swift — aside from his charm and handsome features — is his ability to let her shine.
The source explained: "He understands the territory their relationship comes with and like he said, isn't letting any of the hoopla impact how they're growing together. Their relationship is about the two of them, and he sees Taylor for who she is and vice versa."
The similarities between the A-list stars and their close-knit families have also played a huge factor in the couple's compatibility.
Kelce addressed this positive aspect of their lives during a recent interview, where he proudly gushed about his highly successful girlfriend, as OK! previously reported.
"Everybody knows I’m a family guy. Her team is her family. Her family does a lot of stuff in terms of the tour, the marketing, being around, so I think she has a lot of those values as well, which is right up my alley," he dished.
Despite both having a strong bond with their loved ones, Kelce doesn't completely relate to the heightened level of fame Swift has experienced since she was a young teenager.
"I’ve never dealt with it," the NFL star admitted. "But at the same time, I’m not running away from any of it .... The scrutiny she gets, how much she has a magnifying glass on her, every single day, paparazzi outside her house, outside every restaurant she goes to, after every flight she gets off, and she’s just living, enjoying life."
"When she acts like that I better not be the one acting all strange," Kelce sweetly concluded.
