EXCLUSIVE The Jealousy-Fueled Reason Why Meghan Markle Is Secretly Locked in New 'Diva' Battle With One of Showbiz's Biggest Prima Donnas Source: MEGA Meghan Markle is reportedly jealous over Jennifer Lopez and Prince Harry's connection. Aaron Tinney Feb. 1 2026, Published 5:00 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Article continues below advertisement

Meghan Markle is grappling with a surge of insecurity as her husband's renewed Hollywood connections draw him closer to one of the entertainment industry's most formidable stars, prompting insiders to tell OK! a quiet but intense "diva standoff" is unfolding behind closed doors. The tension centers on Prince Harry, 41, and his growing rapport with Jennifer Lopez, 56, who is newly single following her 2025 divorce from Ben Affleck, 53.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Meghan Markle is reportedly insecure over Prince Harry's connection to Jennifer Lopez.

Article continues below advertisement

According to sources, Harry has been reconnecting with Lopez as he looks to broaden his celebrity network in the United States, where he and Meghan, 44, couple have lived since stepping back from royal duties in 2020. The aim, aides tell us, is to elevate the profile of his charitable work, particularly initiatives linked to veterans. But a source familiar with the dynamics said the renewed contact has not gone unnoticed at home. "For Meghan, the situation taps into all her worst insecurities," they added. "Being placed, even indirectly, alongside someone with Jennifer's level of global recognition and effortless authority is deeply uncomfortable."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Prince Harry and Meghan Markle left their royal duties in 2020.

Article continues below advertisement

"Jennifer dominates every space she enters, and that kind of presence naturally invites comparison, which Meghan finds difficult to ignore, regardless of the fact that nothing improper is taking place," the source noted. Harry's motivations are described as competitive. Another insider said: "Harry is acutely aware of how his brother's global profile continues to grow, and that comparison weighs heavily on him. Watching William draw in powerful allies and high-profile backers has sharpened his own sense of rivalry, fueling a desire to demonstrate that he can command just as much attention. From Harry's perspective, Hollywood is where he should hold the advantage, and Jennifer Lopez symbolizes the highest-caliber endorsement he could secure."

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Harry and Meghan were first photographed with Lopez and her then-fiancé, Alex Rodriguez, in Miami in 2020 – a meeting sources tell us left a strong impression. "Jennifer has a way of captivating nearly everyone she meets," one insider added. "Harry was no exception – he was immediately aware of her presence, her self-assurance and the sheer force of her celebrity. It left a strong impression from the very first encounter."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were photographed with Jennifer Lopez in Miami in 2020.

Article continues below advertisement

That dynamic has unsettled Meghan. One person close to her and Harry said: "That dinner left a lasting impression on Meghan. At the time, she already felt pushed into the background by Jennifer's outsized presence, and those unresolved feelings never fully went away. Knowing that Harry is now in private contact with her has brought all of that discomfort rushing back." The source added Meghan views Lopez as "the kind of woman who dominates attention without trying." But insiders stress: "There is absolutely no suggestion of anything improper," adding, "The issue has nothing to do with conduct and everything to do with how the situation looks and feels emotionally. It is the perception and the personal reactions that are driving the tension, not any questionable behavior on his part." Still, Harry is said to be proceeding cautiously. "Harry is fully aware that this is a delicate subject for Meghan, which is why he has been treading carefully," one source said. "He is choosing his words and disclosures with intention, conscious that too much detail could easily escalate tensions."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Meghan Markle reportedly views Jennifer Lopez as 'someone who dominates attention without trying.'