Why Prince William and Kate Middleton's Planned U.S. Tour Has Meghan Markle 'Crippled With Jealousy and Rage'

Prince William is at the center of fresh royal tensions as plans emerge for a high-profile U.S. tour with his wife Kate Middleton – a visit insiders tell OK! has left Meghan Markle furious and feeling sidelined amid a simmering transatlantic rivalry. The proposed trip, penciled in for 2026, would see William and Kate travel to the United States to mark the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence, a moment Washington, D.C., is preparing to celebrate on a global scale.

Source: MEGA Princess Catherine and Prince William will reportedly travel to the United States.

Since stepping back from royal duties in 2020, Prince Harry, 41, and Meghan, 44, have made the U.S. their base, building careers in media and philanthropy after a public rupture with the monarchy. A palace source said: "The expectation is that King Charles will be front and center of this visit if his health allows, but there is a very deliberate push to ensure Prince William and Catherine play a prominent role. This is not accidental. The Palace sees the U.S. tour as an opportunity to reassert their standing on the world stage, particularly in America, where Harry and Meghan have dominated the narrative for years. William and Catherine represent stability, service and a kind of star power that does not rely on controversy, and officials believe their presence will naturally shift attention back in their direction without the need for confrontation." The source added officials see the tour as a statement of continuity at a time of uncertainty for the royal family.

Source: MEGA Prince William and Kate Middleton are not close with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

It remains unclear whether Charles, 77, will be fit enough to undertake long-haul travel as he continues treatment for an undisclosed cancer. U.S. officials are nevertheless said to be keen to roll out the red carpet for the prince and princess, viewing them as reliable symbols of soft power with broad appeal. By contrast, the Sussexes are described as deeply unhappy. An insider alleged recent paparazzi images from the set of Meghan's new film Close Personal Friends, alongside Harry's hastily arranged trip to Canada, were designed to compete with William's recent official visit to Brazil.

"What was once subtle has now hardened into an unmistakable back-and-forth. Every appearance, interview or carefully timed release is being weighed against what the other side is doing," the source added. "Meghan has made it clear behind closed doors that she feels constantly overshadowed and is deeply frustrated by repeatedly being eclipsed whenever William and Catherine step into the public eye. Their U.S. visit basically has her crippled with jealousy and rage, as she knows they will be the center of positive headlines in the States she can only dream of." The tension has sharpened after William and Kate recently attended the Royal Variety Performance in London.

Source: MEGA Prince William and Kate Middleton recently attended the Royal Variety Performance in London.

At the same time, Meghan appeared on the cover of Harper's Bazaar, speaking about Harry's devotion to her. A source said: "From William and Catherine's perspective, the ongoing jockeying for attention has become draining and counterproductive. They have little appetite for competing headlines or reactive publicity, which is why the U.S. tour is being viewed internally as a decisive reset – a clear, confident move that allows them to step forward on their own terms and reestablish their position without engaging in endless rivalry." The proposed visit could also coincide with the FIFA World Cup. President Donald Trump, 79, is also said to be commissioning a $300 million White House ballroom for the anniversary and has personally requested William and Kate attend the grand space – with insiders saying he has no plans to invite Harry or Meghan.

But during their last U.S. trip in 2022, William and Kate couple faced boos amid renewed scrutiny over racism allegations linked to the royal family. Kate is also reportedly wary of renewed attention on Trump's past social circle following the release of documents related to Jeffrey Epstein. "William and Catherine are acutely aware of the media storm surrounding recent revelations and understand how easily perception can shift," a source said. "They know that any misstep risks conflicting with the monarchy's carefully stated position on abuse allegations, which is something they take extremely seriously. Against that backdrop, the wider context of this visit makes the moment particularly sensitive."

Source: MEGA 'William and Catherine are operating with a clear sense of purpose and shared resolve,' a source said.