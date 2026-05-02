Where Is the Cast of 'Wizards of Waverly Place' Now? Inside the Stars' Lives
May 2 2026, Published 12:01 a.m. ET
Selena Gomez
Over a decade ago, Wizards of Waverly Place catapulted Selena Gomez's career to new heights.
Before playing Alex Russo on the hit Disney Channel sitcom, Gomez launched her career as a child actress on the TV series Barney & Friends. She then starred in several films, including Another Cinderella Story, Ramona and Beezus, Monte Carlo and Spring Breakers.
Gomez went on to have a successful music career, releasing chart-topping albums Kiss & Tell, A Year Without Rain, When the Sun Goes Down, Stars Dance, Revival and Rare. Behind the scenes, she served as an executive producer for 13 Reasons Why and Selena + Chef.
She returned to television in the Hulu series Only Murders in the Building, starring alongside Steve Martin and Martin Short. She was also part of the cast of the critically acclaimed film Emilia Pérez.
Beneath the glitz and glamour of her career, the "Love You Like a Love Song" singer battled numerous health issues. She was diagnosed with lupus in 2013, which prompted her to receive chemotherapy treatments and undergo a kidney transplant.
In addition, she sought therapy for panic attacks and depression after being diagnosed with bipolar disorder in 2018.
"I will always be working on my mental health, and I will always evolve," she told Today in May 2024. "I'm not better or worse than anyone. I'm simply just a person living and surviving every day."
In December 2024, Gomez and her now-husband, Benny Blanco, announced their engagement. They got married in September 2025.
David Henrie
After playing Justin Russo on Wizards of Waverly Place, David Henrie expanded his acting career through roles in How I Met Your Mother, Walt Before Mickey and Reagan.
He made his directorial debut with This Is The Year, released in 2020.
In 2017, he married his longtime girlfriend, Maria Cahill. They have since welcomed three children.
Jake T. Austin
Jake T. Austin, who portrayed the youngest Russo sibling, Max, has continued his acting career after the show's finale. He appeared in the first two seasons of The Fosters and joined Dancing With the Stars Season 23.
Austin also had voiceover roles in Rio, Rio 2, The Emoji Movie and Justice League Action.
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David DeLuise
Following his stint on Wizards of Waverly Place as Jerry Russo, David DeLuise signed on to star in This Is Us, The Mentalist, Grey's Anatomy, Shameless and Hawaii Five-0, among others.
The father-of-two married Julia Stoepel in 2019 after his divorce from his first wife, Brigitte.
Jennifer Stone
Jennifer Stone snagged more TV roles following her portrayal of Harper Finkle on Wizards of Waverly Place, including Deadtime Stories and The In-Between.
She left her acting career to become a registered nurse and serve on the front lines during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Maria Canals-Barrera
Maria Canals-Barrera played family matriarch Theresa Russo. Following the finale of Wizards of Waverly Place, she scored lead and guest roles in Cristela, Fuller House, The Big Bang Theory and Last Man Standing.
Canals-Barrera also joined the cast of the 2019 film Sweet Inspirations.
She shares two kids with her husband, David Barrera.