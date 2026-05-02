Where Is the Cast of 'Wizards of Waverly Place' Now? Inside the Stars' Lives

Take a look at what the stars of 'Wizards of Waverly Place' have been doing 14 years after the hit Disney Channel sitcom ended.

Over a decade ago, Wizards of Waverly Place catapulted Selena Gomez's career to new heights.

Before playing Alex Russo on the hit Disney Channel sitcom, Gomez launched her career as a child actress on the TV series Barney & Friends. She then starred in several films, including Another Cinderella Story, Ramona and Beezus, Monte Carlo and Spring Breakers.

Gomez went on to have a successful music career, releasing chart-topping albums Kiss & Tell, A Year Without Rain, When the Sun Goes Down, Stars Dance, Revival and Rare. Behind the scenes, she served as an executive producer for 13 Reasons Why and Selena + Chef.

She returned to television in the Hulu series Only Murders in the Building, starring alongside Steve Martin and Martin Short. She was also part of the cast of the critically acclaimed film Emilia Pérez.

Beneath the glitz and glamour of her career, the "Love You Like a Love Song" singer battled numerous health issues. She was diagnosed with lupus in 2013, which prompted her to receive chemotherapy treatments and undergo a kidney transplant.

In addition, she sought therapy for panic attacks and depression after being diagnosed with bipolar disorder in 2018.

"I will always be working on my mental health, and I will always evolve," she told Today in May 2024. "I'm not better or worse than anyone. I'm simply just a person living and surviving every day."

In December 2024, Gomez and her now-husband, Benny Blanco, announced their engagement. They got married in September 2025.