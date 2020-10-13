Clare Crawley Teases Her Exit In Explosive 'Bachelorette' Trailer — Watch!

It’s going down! In a new trailer for The Bachelorette — which premieres on Tuesday, October 13 — Clare Crawley teases her exit from the series, and as a result, her suitors are less than pleased.

“It’s a brand new season of The Bachelorette, and this one is worth the wait,” Chris Harrison says in the beginning of the clip, which premiered during the Monday, October 12, episode of Dancing With the Stars.

“I’ve been looking for love my entire life. I’m 39. This might just be my last chance,” the hairstylist says. “I promise you: this finger will be no bare no more.”

Later on, Crawley meets Dale Moss — the man she is reportedly engaged to — and they form an instant connection while chatting. So much so, the blonde beauty declares that he might even be her “husband.”

However, things get messy quickly as Crawley is seen crying and is comforted by another woman. “I expected way more from the oldest Bachelorette,” one man yells.

“I don’t care what I’ve done. To sit there and say you’re the oldest Bachelorette. Guess what, I’m the oldest Bachelorette that’s 39, that’s standing here, that’s single because I didn’t settle for men like that,” Crawley screams.

Then, the men seem to have an issue with Moss, 32. “It’s only a matter of time before Clare realizes the truth — that Dale’s maybe not who Clare thinks he is,” one contestant says as the camera shows a clip of Crawley cuddling with Moss in bed.

“How about the 15 of us walk out?” one contestant asks.

Despite Harrison, 49, always telling Bachelor Nation fans each season is filled with lots of drama, this one seems to take the cake.

“In the 18 years I’ve been doing this show, we’ve never dealt with anything like this,” Harrison explains to the men. “There’s also not going to be a rose ceremony tonight. I can’t even fathom how you guys are going to try and process this.”

“I don’t know what that means, like, OK, do we get a new Bachelorette in here?” one contestant asks, teasing Tayshia Adams‘ arrival.

“What the f**k just happened?” asks another.

While it’s unclear what exactly happens, Harrison tells Crawley, “The path we’re on right now, it doesn’t end well. For you, for the guys, for anybody. Congratulations. You’ve just blown up The Bachelorette.”

Season 16 of The Bachelorette was supposed to begin filming in March, but due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, plans were halted. During the hiatus, the Bachelor in Paradise alum was able to talk to some of her suitors before she met them in real life.

“One of her potential guys found a way to get in touch with her and began talking,” a source told PEOPLE. “By the time filming officially began, they were basically already in love. No one else stood a chance.”

Following Crawley’s exit, producers brought Adams in to be the new Bachelorette, which was apparently their plan all along. Of course, fans were caught off guard by the recent switch-up.

“The audience doesn’t mind if the producers get involved with making the dating process the best TV, however, they will mind if the whole thing is fake and that the show is making a fool out of everyone that watches,” a source exclusively told OK!.

“The leaks to the press that Bachelorette producers plotted all along for Clare to quit mid-season and be replaced by a new Bachelorette — who happened to be waiting in the wings — could destroy any trust left in the franchise,” the insider added. “Everyone associated with the show has been warned that they signed a non-disclosure agreement, and legal action will be taken if the contract is violated.”

The Bachelorette returns on ABC on Tuesday, October 13, at 8 p.m. ET.