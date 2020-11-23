In the latest episode of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, Brittany Banks found out shocking information about her relationship with Yazan Abo Horira.

The reality star met with Yazan’s brother, Obaida, and she confessed her love for Yazan, but revealed she doesn’t “necessarily feel comfortable” being with him if his Muslim family doesn’t approve of their relationship.

“To be honest, I am scared for Yazan,” Obaida claimed via a translator. “The family is not accepting this situation, and their point of view is that he is gonna marry a foreigner and become like them — change all his customs and traditions for a woman.

“So, to us here, this is wrong, very wrong, not just a little,” he continued.

Obaida then goes on to claim that his family is willing to hurt Yazan because of his relationship with Banks. “There are people in the family, Brittany, that hate Yazan. They will kill him because they’re saying it will affect the family.”

Banks was obviously shocked by the revelation and just responded with, “Wow,” before breaking down in tears. “It’s hard, because I know how much he loves his family.”

Obaida then came to his brother’s defense, declaring: “If the whole world stood against Yazan, I will stand by him.

“Yazan loves you very much… In the end, Yazan is not going to make the wrong choice, I swear,” he added. “But I mean, he’s truly gonna lose many things, I am certain. So, for this reason, I wanna make sure that you’re gonna see with your own eyes that Yazan truly, truly lost things. I mean, things of value to him.”

Banks added that she felt “guilty” over the whole situation and offered to convert to Islam, but Obaida told her it wouldn’t help. “Just leave it to destiny. Do what you see as appropriate and I will cover for you a lot.”

Yazan has faced backlash from the beginning due to his relationship with Banks. He was kicked out of his parents house and fired from his job — due to some racy photos that Banks had been posting on social media.

The reality star told ET earlier this month that she had always been upfront with Yazar, and told him, “if dating me is going to be a problem, I suggest you leave me and stop pursuing me.”

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way airs on TLC Sundays at 8 p.m. ET.