Billionaire Jackie Siegel confessed that she asked Bravo to join the cast of The Real Housewives of New York City — but they seemingly passed.

“So, I contacted Bravo and stuff and I said ‘I think I should be on New York City, New York Housewives,’” Siegel told host Derek Zagami of Realitea With Derek Z. “Because there was an opening.”

The blonde beauty tried to sell herself on whey she would be a good fit for the hit Bravo TV series. “The thing is I have a penthouse there I was going to remodel, I have a lot of content to offer them and I have a ballroom, and I could throw parties, and do amazing things for their show,” she said.

However, Bravo didn’t seem to feel the same way as she did. “I guess they got someone else,” she told the host.

Siegel is dubbed the “Queen” because her Florida mansion is inspired by the Palace of Versailles in France; the luxurious home has been under construction for over 16 years.

The fabulous mansion will have 14 bedrooms, 32 bathrooms, 11 kitchens, a movie theater, a roller rink, a bowling alley, a 30-car garage and two elevators, including one that is gold. The price of the property is estimated to exceed $30 million.

Jackie’s husband, David Siegel, is the founder of Orlando-based time-hare company, Westgate Resorts.

The eccentric couple made headlines in 2012 when they starred in Lauren Greenfield’s documentary, The Queen of Versailles, which followed the couple as they built their 90,000 square-foot historic home.

Jackie, 53, and David, 84, celebrated their 20th anniversary earlier this year at the Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino.

“Twenty years with the most amazing man!” she gushed on Instagram. “I didn’t think it would be possible to be more in love with him than when we first got married, but I do!”

“I’m so proud of the strong loving family we have created,” she added.