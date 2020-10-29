After Clare Crawley hinted that she was forced out of the show, Chris Harrison gave his side of the story when it comes to the season 16 leading lady.

“I would just say she has complete control,” the 49-year-old host told Entertainment Tonight in an interview published on Wednesday, October 28, adding that he hasn’t spoken to Crawley, 39, in a “few weeks.”

“This season of The Bachelorette was completely about Clare,” he stated. “It’s all about Clare, and she will decide where we go from here. It’s totally, completely up to her.”

On Saturday, October 24, Crawley gave a hint as to why she prematurely exited the show by “liking” a few tweets on Twitter. “I think they were trying to force her out on some real,” Marietou Sangare wrote. “And I really feel like they are giving her a bad edit (just my opinion). They are feeding into the narrative and the rumors and making it seem like it was Clare’s decision that this ended and I feel like that’s not the case. They had Tayshia quarantined 9 days after Clare started filming. They wanted to remove Clare. And I just don’t think it’s fair.

“Production knows exactly what they were doing. They’ve never had a lead just ‘quit’ and with how excited and how bad Clare wanted this, I doubt it. They were ready with a back up and as soon as they found out that Clare was into Dale it was a wrap,” Sangare added. “Production has control over literally everything. They know what they’re doing.”

As a result, the hairstylist was replaced with Tayshia Adams after she left the show. However, Harrison maintains that no one thought about bringing in another woman before they started filming.

“It was all really about Plan A, and it was all about, ‘What do we do with this season with Clare, and where do we go with that?'” he said. “Really, it was about Clare and her decisions. It’s her decisions that you’re gonna see — well, you saw obviously, in Tuesday’s episode.”

On the next episode of The Bachelorette — which airs on Thursday, November 5 — the contestants get frustrated that Crawley only has eyes for Dale Moss, 32, and threaten to walk off the series.

At the end of the day, Clare “was pushed out and replaced by the younger Tayshia Adams as the Bachelorette just weeks after filming started,” a source exclusively told OK!. “Because of the contract, Clare might never be able to tell her side of the story. Making matters worse is the fact that the show has 100% control of all the edits.”

Adds the insider, “Clare is horrified by the way she is being portrayed but knows that if she speaks out, they would sue her for breach of contract. Clare is getting to see the episodes for the first time just like everyone else. She had no idea it was going to be this bad.”