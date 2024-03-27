What We're Loving for Spring: Essentials to Elevate Your Wardrobe and Routine
All products featured on OK! Magazine are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, OK! Magazine may earn an affiliate commission.
Spring is officially here, and OK! is looking forward to seeing color in our wardrobes — and in nature. As we prepare to ditch our puffer jackets and embrace pastels, the OK! team found some celebrity and influencer-approved finds that will help you blossom like a flower!
Keep scrolling to shop our seasonal favorites!
Cynthia Besteman developed Violets Are Blue after she was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2011, and began to look for natural and safe beauty products to use in her routine. While beginning her natural journey, Besteman learned that many of the products marketed as clean included parabens, sulfates, and other chemicals known to work as endocrine disruptors linked to cancer and reproductive concerns.
In 2015, she made her own findings available with Violets Are Blue, and the brand's award-winning deodorant took three years to develop. As a breast cancer survivor, Besteman believes it is crucial to use a deodorant free of aluminum, for the protection of not only armpits but also the lymph system.
FAZIT brings together the magic of innovative skincare and the Gen-Z perspective. The brand's ingrown hair patches is the solution to one of the most common spring break concerns! The convenient patches extract ingrown hairs around the bikini line to avoid having razor bumps and dark marks while wearing your favorite swimsuit.
This broad-spectrum face moisturizer defends against early signs of aging, whilst Hyaluronic Acid hydrates and Moringa Seed soothes, softens & helps absorb quickly, leaving skin flawlessly protected. It blends easily & delivers a non-greasy natural finish, making it simple to fit SPF into your daily routine.
The HOUSESoft One Piece is made from soft, brushed fabric for a barely-there feel against your skin. The breathable, 4-way stretch material with moisture-wicking, antimicrobial technology ensures you stay cool and dry during any activity. Featuring a 5" short length, removable cups, and a seamless front panel that hugs your body flawlessly, thanks to this highly flattering, form-fitting design. Set yourself free and experience unmatched comfort and performance.
This fab formula removes 94% of surface stains*, prevents stains, strengthens enamel, and prevents cavities. used to whiten teeth in a new way, vitamin C removes color from stain molecules. so, give the toothpaste a squeeze, experience the invigorating flavor of peppermint, and get brushing for brightness you can C.
Sometimes stink exists beyond your underarms. Native Whole Body Deodorant delivers clinically proven 72-hour odor protection for your pits, privates, and more. Made the Native way without aluminum, parabens, baking soda, and talc - these sticks and sprays are safe on sensitive skin and sensitive areas. Not to mention, they are also created in the to-die-for scents you know and love, and are dermatologist-tested.
As the temperature begins to rise, there will be more sunshine-filled days, and SHEIN's Side Split Halter Twist Knot Maxi Dress is a seasonal staple.
Luminose's Accidental Crush uses premium coconut wax to create a luxurious experience and scent. The Accidental Crush candle uses floral scents, tobacco and pine to create a unique and versatile smell.
Mane's It's Giving Body Large Hot Round Brush is helping us keep the '90s blowout in 2024! The unique heat tool can be used on a diversity of hair textures, densities and porosities to achieve voluminous hair.
Hello Updo's silk scrunchie set is the hair accessory of our dreams! The mulberry silk hair ties help to protect strands while styling and prevent breakage.
Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter album and country music era is almost here, and we are preparing for her "Bey-haw" era with the help of Forever 21. The brand's Western collection includes unforgettable pieces inspired by the cowboy aesthetic and is perfect for listening to Queen Bey or for your next themed event.
From entertainment journalist and fashion stylist Marcellas Reynolds, the author of Supreme Models and Supreme Actresses, comes the third installment of the celebrated series, Supreme Sirens: Iconic Black Women Who Revolutionized Music, the first-ever art book to honor the Black female singers and musicians who dominate the music industry.
From Aretha Franklin to Janet Jackson, the body of work celebrates the contributions of some of the most iconic women in pop culture history!
Meet the Recovery Mode Sneaker: The first shoe that’s engineered for performance recovery and designed for a clean, modern, streetwear look. It has a structured, supportive outer sole and a high-rebound foam insole to support balance and pressure points for all-day recovery. Made from cruelty-free vegan leather and recycled components, the revolutionary tech and abrasion-tested rubber ensure that it lasts three times longer than any other street shoe on the market. Bottom line: the Recovery Mode Sneaker is a game-changer. Get yours.
- Revolutionary sole with extra bounce supports pressure points in the feet, knees, hips, joints and back
- 1 ¾” recovery-foam sole adds a little extra height
- Stiff outer sole for balance support
- Honeycomb wall for mid-sole arch support
- Comfort interior collar with extra padding
- Revolutionary high-rebound cushioning
- Crease-free and lasts three times longer than any other street shoe
White Claw Tequila Smash is the first Tequila drink with the perfect balance of ultra-pure seltzer, authentic Tequila, and iconic fresh fruit flavors White Claw is known for — without added sugar and 100 calories per 12 oz. can. White Claw Tequila Smash is available in four refreshing flavors — Strawberry Guava, Pineapple Passion Fruit, Mango Tamarind and Prickly Pear —turning tequila into the refreshing tasting social drink it was always meant to be, one for sharing not shooting.
1212 Santa Monica
1212 Santa Monica is a unique American-Italian restaurant and bar located in the heart of Downtown Santa Monica. The open, two-story space incorporates a mixture of modern and traditional elements that make for a dynamic yet comfortable dining experience. Happy hour is offered every night, every day, starting at 5:00 PM, and with $8 hand-crafted cocktails and specialty appetizers like the Margherita flatbread, popcorn shrimp, mushroom arancini, and zucchini fries, 1212 is one of the happiest happy spots in Santa Monica. Encompassing a sweeping 10,000 square feet with virtually no obstructed views, the first floor houses the restaurant's main bar and dining area; upstairs, a wrap-around balcony offers additional seating, while a secondary dining and bar area functions as both an after-hours lounge and private event space. Patio seating is also available on the main floor, and a glass facade creates a natural synergy with the bustling energy of the Promenade.
For more information, click here.
La Bohème West Hollywood
In 1991, Kozo Hasegawa, CEO of Global Dining Inc., ventured to the United States to establish his first international restaurant in what would then become La Bohème in West Hollywood, California.
Located in the heart of West Hollywood, La Bohème is a romantic hotspot that creates an enchanting atmosphere with colorful, velvet couches, antique oil paintings, and magical string lights. Aside from the wonderful dinner service, La Bohème offers Brunch every Saturday and Sunday at 11:00 AM which includes standouts like bottomless mimosas, Eggs Benedict, and their special LB Bistro Burger.
La Bohème holds Jazz Fridays every Friday starting at 8:00 PM and Burlesque Saturdays every Saturday at 7:15 PM– experiences unlike any other with dinner, drinks, and entertainment.
For more information, click here.
Bella’s patented Probiotic Underarm Toner is a TikTok sensation and clinically-proven to kill odor causing bacteria, ensuring your deodorant stays 100% fresh and effective throughout the day. Infused with a botanical blend of pure watermelon extract, ylang ylang, lemon balm, calendula, rose water, eucalyptus, clary sage and more, this patented formula is rich with probiotics, specifically tailored for underarm use all while cleansing and moisturizing the skin. Just like a toner you’d use on your face to cleanse pre-makeup routine, use 2-12 sprays of the Underarm Toner on clean, dry pits, then immediately take off before applying deodorant - and that’s it.
Retinal ReSculpt Overnight Treatment, this next-gen eye cream is clinically proven to tackle major signs of eye area aging, while being gentle enough for nightly use. This retinal treatment reduces the appearance of deep-set lines/wrinkles, visibly lifts and firms droopy, sagging lids and folds, while restoring elasticity (plus, it’s less irritating than tretinoin).
The Atlanta Wrap- A super soft wrap is an essential piece for any wardrobe; bring it on a plane, style it over a dress, or pair it with the Miami Cami and denim. The Atlanta is sure to become a go-to item for all occasions!
Flower Power iPhone Case from Velvet Caviar: Inspired by the colorful bouquets you’ll find on the streets of New York City. This protective clear case features groovy watercolor flowers.
Double Tennis Racket Charm Pendant Necklace: Part of our sports collection, the Double Tennis Racket Charm Pendant Necklace in 14K Yellow Gold is a testament to both athletic prowess and timeless elegance. Meticulously crafted to capture the essence of sporting finesse, this pendant is a stunning addition to our jewelry repertoire. With its intricate design and enduring quality, this necklace seamlessly blends the grace of athletics with the sophistication of fine jewelry. Made from lustrous 14K yellow gold, this necklace is an embodiment of both durability and style.
Goldie Tees Tulle Crop Shirt: Babe behavior: make hearts race wearing this cropped, button-up shirt made of see-through tulle and finished with signature slub trim