What We're Loving for Spring: Essentials to Elevate Your Wardrobe and Routine

Cynthia Besteman developed Violets Are Blue after she was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2011, and began to look for natural and safe beauty products to use in her routine. While beginning her natural journey, Besteman learned that many of the products marketed as clean included parabens, sulfates, and other chemicals known to work as endocrine disruptors linked to cancer and reproductive concerns.

In 2015, she made her own findings available with Violets Are Blue, and the brand's award-winning deodorant took three years to develop. As a breast cancer survivor, Besteman believes it is crucial to use a deodorant free of aluminum, for the protection of not only armpits but also the lymph system.