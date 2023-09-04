Model Candice Huffine Reveals the Key to Feeling Confident After 23 Years in the Fashion Industry

But how does she do it? Well, the experienced model has been working toward ultimate confidence since first starting her career at the age of 15.

"Working in the fashion industry for 23 years has been the catalyst in achieving my inner and outer confidence. I learned early on the power of an image and that it could be greater than myself if I was able to be honest and free," Huffine expresses to OK!. "I wanted young girls to grow up differently than myself —I wanted them to love what they saw and not be on fad diets in the lunchroom and feel empowered to conquer the world instead of an ideal dress size so I found my confidence fast in this career because I wanted to make an impact. With incredible support throughout the years it has continued to grow. Today I am confident in the woman I am, the life I lead and the body I do it in — and that is what I wish for every person to find within themselves."