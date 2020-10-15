Oscar-winning directors Spike Lee and Jordan Peele are being sued by an actress who alleges that she was injured after falling on the set of the acclaimed film BlacKkKlansman, according to documents exclusively obtained by OK!. Regina McFadden filed a lawsuit against Harlan Films LLC, Forty Acres and a Mule Filmworks, Inc., Monkeypaw Productions on Tuesday, October 13, claiming “she was caused to trip ang [sic] fall due to negligence and carelessness of a person or persons under the management” of defendants.

There has been no response yet from Lee or Peele, whose respective production companies 40 Acres and Monkeypaw are named in the lawsuit. Reps for the pair have not yet responded to a request for comment on the incident.

McFadden, who is being represented by Hach and Rose, claims that the incident occurred while she was filming in Ossining, N.Y., on October 27, 2017. The nature of her injury and how it was caused are not detailed in the complaint, which was filed in Manhattan Supreme Court despite the fact that the incident occurred while she and the production companies were working in nearby Westchester County.

The complaint only notes "that during the course of the filming and/or production of the aforementioned film, plaintiff was caused to trip ang [sic] fall due to negligence and carelessness of a person or persons under the management, supervision[,] guidance, instruction, production, direction and/or control of the defendants, their employees, agents, servants, contractors and/or licensees."

It goes on to note “that because of the above-referenced actions and/or omissions of defendants, their employees, agents, servants, contractors and/or licensees, plaintiff was caused to sustain severe and permanent injuries.”

McFadden and her lawyers accuse the defendants of "carelessly failing to utilize skilled personnel in connection with the rehearsal and filming of the production during which the plaintiff was injured"; "negligently, recklessly[,] carelessly failing to have proper safety personnel, at the time of the subject [filming] and/or prior to the time of filming in order that the subject filming could be properly and thoroughly choreographed and/or rehearsed"; and "negligently, carelessly and reckless [sic] failing to design, conceive, photograph and/or film the subject scene in the aforementioned episode to create the illusion of danger while safely filming the scene and eliminating the risk of injury to the performers, including plaintiff."

They also argue that stunt coordinators should have been brought in for the scene, though the complaint does not reveal which scene caused McFadden to suffer her alleged injury.

McFadden, who was left with “severe and permanent injury” according to the filing, is now seeking “judgment against the respective defendants, in an amount exceeding the jurisdictional limits of all lower courts of the State of New York, together with interest, costs and disbursements of this action.”

Her lawyer has yet to respond to a request for comment seeking more details about the nature of her alleged injury and how she was caused to fall on the set.

BlacKkKlansman — which was produced by Peele and written and directed by Lee — premiered just eight months after this incident at the Cannes Film Festival, where the film was awarded the Grand Prix from the festival jury. It went on to receive six Academy Award nominations, including three for Lee. The long-overdue auteur went on to win his first competitive Oscar a few weeks later when he was awarded the prize for Best Adapted Screenplay at the ceremony.