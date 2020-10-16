2020 hasn’t been anyone’s year. Between the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and celebrities breaking up in quarantine — we’re still crying over Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock and Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse, to be honest — it’s safe to say everyone is looking forward to better times ahead.

However, beloved CBD beverage brand Sweet Reason — Erin Foster and Jen Atkin are fans — just dropped their Evening Blend line on Tuesday, October 13, which will have everyone calm and saying “om” in no time. According to the press release, “Evening Blend is a powerful blend of calming herbs including ashwagandha, ginseng, l-theanine, chamomile, sceletium, lemon balm and limonene, all in effective, therapeutic dosages, adaptogens and 30 milligrams of broad spectrum hemp extract — the perfect antidote to your nightly glass (or bottle) of wine when you need a break.”

FIT LADIES! OLIVIA MUNN, MIRANDA KERR AND MORE CELEBS WHO FOLLOW THE 80/20 DIET

Hilary McCain, Founder and CEO of Sweet Reason, “found ourselves thinking that there was an opportunity to create an ‘extra-strength’ CBD beverage for the evenings — for those nights when you want to take the edge off but don’t want alcohol,” she exclusively tells OK!. “We thought it would be awesome to combine the powerful health benefits of CBD with best-in-class herbs and adaptogens — the ones with the best science and the most promising, calming health benefits. We’re so thrilled that it has worked. It’s what we describe as the unwind, redefined.”

In addition, instead of grabbing red wine or beer after work, pick up some Sweet Reason because it’s a “healthier, cleaner alternative to alcohol,” she explains. “We chose high-quality ingredients that deliver a noticeable calming effect. Most alcohol alternatives replicate the taste of alcohol, but not the effect. With Evening Blend, we have formulated a beverage that does both.”

Bonus — there’s no hangovers! “Evening Blend helps those who want to both unwind and do their mind and body some good after a long day while still feeling their best the next morning,” she says. “CBD is used for a wide range of health and wellness benefits — it’s known for calming the mind, focusing the attention and balancing the body. Our Evening Blend’s higher dosage of 30 milligrams makes you feel extra calm and ready to unwind for the evening. It’s the perfect beverage for 2020.”

FIT AMY! HOW REBEL WILSON CRUSHED 2020 WITH HER ‘YEAR OF HEALTH’ GOAL — SEE PICS

The Evening Blend collection comes in three unique flavors — Citrus Spice, Plum Blush and Peach Jasmine — and sells for $44.99 per 6-pack or $7.50 a bottle.

Cheers to that!