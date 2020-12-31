Reality star Kris Jenner was on the cusp of becoming a pioneering media mogul with her own television network and would have had shamed sports star O.J. Simpson as a partner, OK! can reveal.

But the deal fell flat when O.J. was accused of murdering his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson.

If the 1994 plan had gone ahead, Jenner would have beaten Oprah Winfrey to become the first woman to run her own cable TV network.

The incredible story is revealed in the explosive new biography, Dirty Sexy Money: The Unauthorized Biography of Kris Jenner, which tells the true story of how Jenner created modern history’s most influential celebrity dynasty.

Authors Cathy Griffin and Dylan Howard use first-person testimony, insider sources and in-depth research to uncover the untold story of how Jenner’s network dream was cut short by tragedy.

In the early ’90s, Winfrey wrote in her journal that she would one day have her own television network, but in 1994, it was Jenner who was poised to make the dream a reality.

She was close friends with O.J. and Nicole and had been in talks with entertainment producers Larry Namer and Alan Mruvka to launch a 24/7 fitness programming network called FIT, with the former football player and her husband, Bruce Jenner (now Caitlyn Jenner).

Even then Kris was recognized as a shrewd businesswoman and had turned around Bruce’s fortunes as his manager. Namer respected her commercial acumen and described her as a perfect partner who thought out of the box and who had an instinct for what audiences were really interested in.

On paper, Kris, Bruce and O.J. were an irresistible dream team.

As Dirty Sexy Money: The Unauthorized Biography of Kris Jenner, published by Skyhorse Publishing on January 5, reveals, the network’s backers were excited about the prospect of the network and even planned for it to eventually become an early on-demand digital fitness service, like Peloton and Les Mills on-demand.

“We were off to a tremendous start,” Namer remarked. “You don’t get any bigger than one of the greatest football players of all time, and you don’t get any better than one of the greatest athletes of all time. We saw it leading into what would eventually become the digital world, where you’d start as a television network, but then you’d be on the internet delivering advanced yoga lessons via computer.”

The FIT launch was set for summer 1994, but due to some production difficulties, it was rescheduled for the winter when it could capitalize on the New Year’s resolution consumers who would be looking for inspiration and solutions to improve their health after the holidays.

But fate intervened in the cruelest possible way on June 13, 1994, when the bodies of Nicole and her friend Ron Goldman were discovered sprawled in front of Nicole’s L.A. home. Kris’ partner in the venture, O.J., was the prime suspect.

The book explained: “There was no question that the network would go ahead after that. The murder consumed Kris and her family. It affected Kris deeply. Her ex-husband, Robert Kardashian, was O.J.’s defense attorney, and she was close friends with Nicole. It tore a rift through the family and destroyed her network dream.”

The book is available for preorder on Amazon.