Even though the Kardashians rarely hide anything from the general public (just take one look at Kim’s Instagram!), there are still secrets about the famous family that have yet to be uncovered. In Dirty Sexy Money: The Unauthorized Biography of Kris Jenner — which will be published on Tuesday, January 5, by Skyhorse Publishing — readers will get to know the real 65-year-old matriarch.

The book, which was written by award-winning investigative journalists Cathy Griffin and Dylan Howard, promises to “provide the most thorough account of how Kris, a Beverly Hills socialite with no formal education, built herself a global empire and became one of Hollywood’s most powerful women.”

Griffin and Howard began working on the book way before the Kardashian family revealed they were stepping away from their hit E! series, Keeping Up With the Kardashians. The reporters investigated many topics including Jenner’s childhood in California to her relationship with O.J. Simpson and his late wife, Nicole Brown Simpson; her marriage to Robert Kardashian; how she felt about Caitlyn Jenner‘s shocking transition; the truth about Kim Kardashian‘s sex tape; how KUWTK came to be; and what her relationship with Corey Gamble is like.

While researching and reporting, the duo interviewed sources who had never publicly dished about the family matriarch before.

“The picture painted is one of a woman who was savvy, steely, ambitious, deliberate who has played the long game in a town where fifteen minutes of fame is all too fleeting,” Griffin, who has also written Crowning Glory: Reflections Of Hollywood’s Favorite Confidant, said.

“With the help of key people who spoke publicly for the first time and never-before-told stories, Dirty Sexy Money: The Unauthorized Biography of Kris Jenner provides an unflinching look at Kris’ triumphs and losses, her crises and celebrations, her famous friendships and family conflicts,” she added.

Even though the reality star may ruffle some feathers, she is essentially responsible for her family’s fame. “You may love her, you may hate her, but you can’t ignore this media star and businesswoman,” Griffin added. “Readers will come away with a greater appreciation of who Kris really is beyond her television persona and a fuller understanding of her important place in reality television and Hollywood cultural history as a pioneer.”

“The result is a dramatic narrative account of Kris’ real story as you’ve never heard it before … in all its dirty, sexy glory,” Howard, who has also co-authored Epstein: Dead Men Tell No Tales and COVID-19: The Greatest Cover-Up in History—From Wuhan to the White House, said.

The book is available for preorder on Amazon.