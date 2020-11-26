Is Mike Johnson open to finding love on reality television again? Perhaps! The ABC star — who competed on Hannah Brown’s season of The Bachelorette in 2019 — revealed that he isn’t ruling out becoming the Bachelor down the line.

“We will see what happens in the future,” the 32-year-old exclusively tells OK! while celebrating the launch of Smirnoff Seltzer’s two new variety packs alongside Ashley Iaconetti on Tuesday, November 24. “I am not saying no.”

The handsome hunk — who was drinking the orange flavor of his Smirnoff Zero Sugar Seltzer during the event — also quipped that his mom would love to see him hand out roses, too.

However, Johnson — who starred on Bachelor in Paradise in 2019 — doesn’t seem like he is on board with going to Mexico again. “I think I am going to be sitting back, sipping on my seltzer, watching [his roommate] Connor [Saeli] in Paradise,” he says.

Meanwhile, Johnson is thoroughly enjoying this season of The Bachelorette so far — especially since Clare Crawley got engaged. “She did exactly what she is supposed to do!” he admits. “She found love, she is supposed to find love, and that’s exactly what she did. I am really happy for her, and Tayshia [Adams], doesn’t she look amazing? I have spoken about her — how her emotional intelligence is just there, so I am truly happy for Tayshia as well.

“When I met Tayshia, I always knew she could be the Bachelorette,” the Texas native gushes. “I always knew she had what it takes — she has the looks, but she also has the brains, and she has the bravado as well.”

Johnson — who has been outspoken about the lack of diversity on the ABC franchise — couldn’t be happier that changes are being implemented. “It’s great,” he says. “It’s great to see your friends — Matt [James] is a friend of mine, Tayshia is a friend of mine, Rachel [Lindsay] is a friend of mine. It’s just truly great to see that and to be a part of it quite honestly.

“It’s definitely going to stay, it’s definitely going to continue,” he adds about changing up casting in the future. “I mean, we are all in awe of Tayshia, so that speaks on its own. I think we all can’t wait to see Matt. I saw the trailer today.”

While Johnson kept quiet about a potential cameo on James’ season, he reveals he’s so “happy” for him that he got this opportunity. “We all want Matt to find love, he’s never been in love before, and to be able to say he found his one true love on TV on The Bachelor franchise will be an amazing thing,” he says.

Johnson even gave James some advice before his journey to find love began. “I honestly told him two things and two things only, and they are completely different,” he reveals. “One was to make sure you have the best party you could possibly have and the other was to simply treat the women the way your mom told you to treat them.”

Sounds like Johnson is true Bachelor potential — and we ship it!