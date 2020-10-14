Bachelorette star Luke Parker has been ordered to pay a whopping $100,000 for breaching the contract he signed with NZK Productions Inc. — the company that produces the popular dating series on ABC.

According to PEOPLE, the contract Parker signed forbade him from making “any media appearances from the date of the Agreement through one year after the date of the initial broadcast of the final episode of the series.”

But the 25-year-old, who appeared on Hannah Brown‘s season, disregarded those terms in September 2019 and October 2019 when he made four unauthorized press appearances, where he spoke negatively about the show and its production team.

NZK requested $25,000 for every one of the instances Parker violated, which totaled the amount to an astounding $100,000.

Parker was deemed as one of the most controversial contestants in the show’s history as fans were left startled by his problematic and cocky persona.

After stressing how he had refrained from sex for four years, Parker, who is a member of Christ Place Church in Georgia, was adamant that he wasn’t going to be with a woman who was having intercourse before marriage.

“I just want to make sure that you’re not going to be sexually intimate with the other relationships here,” he said during a candid chat with Brown. “I totally have all the trust in the world in you, but at the same time, I just want to make sure we’re on the same page.”

“Like, if you told me you’re going to have sex or you had sex with one or multiple of these guys, I would be wanting to go home, 100 percent,” he added.

During one oftheir heated arguments, Brown insisted, “I have had sex — and Jesus still loves me. And from obviously how you feel, me f**king in a windmill, you probably want to leave. And my husband would never say what you said to me.”

In July 2019, Parker’s family came to his defense after ABC had portrayed him in a different way.

“[What viewers saw] that’s the Luke P. character that ABC created. That is not Luke Parker, my brother,” he told Fox News. “He’s been a man of faith on that show, and I believe all season long they’ve pinned those names on him.”

Parker made it to the final four on Brown’s season of The Bachelorette before he was sent packing, but to this day, fans are trying to make sense of how he ended up lasting so long to begin with.