Look at how far she’s come! Gwen Stefani got candid about her struggle with dyslexia and revealed that she even “failed at school” because of her learning disorder.

“I was a good girl. I didn’t do any bad stuff. It was just really hard for me to function in that square box of school that everybody was supposed to be understanding,” the 51-year-old told Zane Lowe on Monday, December 14. “And my brain didn’t work like that; it still doesn’t. But it works in different ways that are probably a gift that other people can’t do.”

The “Hollaback Girl” singer also revealed that she had issues later on in life — especially when she joined No Doubt. “At that time I had written that whole record not even knowing how to write a song and I had literally laid my entire life out for everyone to hear,” she recalled. “And then I’m still in the band with Tony [Kanal] who I was so dependent on, because of probably my dyslexia. I didn’t know any of this until now, but I think that I didn’t have any confidence in myself, at the time, but when I would write a song or I would get on stage, it just felt so right and the only thing that was going right for me.”

The blonde beauty — who shares sons Kingston, 14, Zuma, 12, and Apollo, 6, with her ex Gavin Rossdale — went on to say that her children also struggle with dyslexia, too.

“One thing that I’ve discovered through having kids is that I have dyslexia — everyone has things that happen and mine was that,” she shared. “And I feel like a lot of the problems that I have had or even decisions that I’ve made for myself stem from that, because now the children — obviously, it’s all genetic — they have some of those issues.”

Despite having the condition, it seems like Stefani’s kiddos are getting the best help possible. “They have these incredible teachers and schools and they don’t have to have shame about it,” she explained. “They understand that their brain functions in a different way. All of our brains do, you know what I mean?”

Meanwhile, Stefani ended 2020 on a high note since Blake Shelton finally popped the question after five years together. “@blakeshelton yes please! 💍🙏🏻,” she captioned a photo of herself with the country crooner showing off her new bling in October.

For his part, Shelton posted the same snap and wrote, “Hey @gwenstefani thanks for saving my 2020 … And the rest of my life … I love you. I heard A YES!“