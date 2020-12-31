It looks like Hilaria Baldwin has been caught in a lie once again.

During a chat with The New York Times on December 30, the 36-year-old said she made it clear to Alec Baldwin when they first met that she was born in the United States and not in Spain.

“I walked by him,” she began. “Who are you, I must know you, I must know,” she recalled him saying during their first meeting at a vegan restaurant in 2011 in New York City. “He said, ‘Where are you from?’ And I said, ‘I’m from Boston.’ That was the first thing I said, that has always been my narrative.”

However, when the fitness guru described their meet-cute in 2012, she seemed to omit a very important detail — where she was from.

“I was standing near the door with my friends when he walked up and took my hand and said, ‘I must know you,’” she told The New York Times.

“You must know me?” she replied. “And then he gave me his card.”

The actor, 62, admitted his pick up line “was none too clever” and said he “never” asked “women for their phone numbers.”

After Hilaria got home to her apartment, she was unsure if she “should call him” or not. “So my friend dialed the number, but he didn’t pick up,” she said. “And when he called me back, I missed the call.”

Over the weekend, Hilaria found herself in hot water after a social media user discovered that she was never born in Spain and was actually from the East Coast.

The fitness guru took to Instagram to tell her side of the story. “I’ve seen chatter online questioning my identity and culture,” she said. “This is something I take very seriously, and for those who are asking — I’ll reiterate my story, as I’ve done many times before. I was born in Boston and grew up spending time with my family between Massachusetts and Spain. My parents and sibling live in Spain and I chose to live here, in the USA.”

She continued, “I would get very frustrated when reporters would report this or report that and I would try to be very clear. They would be like, ‘Oh so you were born in Spain?’ I was like, ‘Let me give you a spoiler alert. You’re the only one who knows.’ And then we’d be laughing because anytime I would say it, people just want to label you as something else. I am born in Boston, it was literally the first thing I told my husband.”

Despite clearing the air many times, Hilaria still feels it is “not enough.”

“The things I have shared about myself are very clear,” she stated. “I was born in Boston. I spent time in Boston and in Spain. My family now lives in Spain. I moved to New York when I was 19 years old and I have lived here ever since. For me, I feel like I have spent 10 years sharing that story over and over again.”

Even though Hilaria seems frustrated about the allegations, a source exclusively told OK! she is “secretly loving all this attention.”

“It is usually her husband that claims he is the victim, locked up at home, not able to leave his apartment without the press following him. Now it’s her time, and she is playing the part even better than him,” the source revealed. “Hilaria is now the center of attention and feels like she is a movie star. All the media coverage is bad, but she doesn’t mind, the whole world is talking about her.”