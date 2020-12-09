Setting the record straight! Nigella Lawson clapped back after fans poked fun at the way she pronounced “microwave” during her U.K. cooking show, Eat, Cook, Repeat.

While on the cooking series, the 60-year-old host explained how to make brown butter colcannon — but fans couldn’t get enough of the way she spoke about the appliance.

“I still need a bit of milk, full fat, that I’ve warmed in the [mee-krow-wah-vay],” she said in the clip.

Of course, fans demanded answers. “Am I the only one who thought @Nigella_Lawson was being sarcastic when she pronounced Meecro-wavé? Now, I’m starting to think she really pronounces it like that?” one person wrote on Twitter.

Well, I do say it like that, but not because I think that’s how it’s actually pronounced — Nigella Lawson (@Nigella_Lawson) December 8, 2020

Fortunately, the chef finally responded to the debacle on Twitter, writing, “Well, I do say it like that, but not because I think that’s how it’s actually pronounced. Can this be the end of it now?”

A second user joked about a microwave collaboration between Lawson and IKEA. In the photo, the “MEEKRO WAHVE Milk Warmer” was being sold for about 65 dollars.

“That made me laugh!” the brunette babe said about the photo. She later re-tweeted the picture, writing, “I know I said enough now, but couldn’t resist.”

However, some fans enjoyed Lawson’s quirky slip of the tongue. “@Nigella_Lawson I love this, we deliberately mispronounce words in our house all the time. So fun,” one person wrote. “We do, too. Exactly that,” she replied.

“Amazing how we have been saying it wrong all this time … thanks Nigella,” another social media user wrote. “Eternally grateful to Nigella Lawson for letting us know we’ve all been mispronouncing microwave for the last 50 (or so) years,” a third person added.

The cooking expert often posts her delicious #RecipeOfTheDay on Instagram — from golden fruit cake to chocolate salame — and her followers instantly drool over the amazing desserts and meals.

Lawson is set to release her cookbook, Cook, Eat, Repeat, in the U.S. on April 20, 2021, and it includes over 100 recipes: Burnt Onion and Eggplant Dip, Chicken with Garlic Cream Sauce and more.