Wendy Williams had no intention of addressing her erratic behavior on her talk show, The Wendy Williams Show, however she was forced to explain herself after an emergency meeting backstage with her bosses, OK! has learned.

“Wendy doesn’t like to be told what to do or being controlled. Wendy made this show a hit, and she knows her audience better than anyone else. Eventually she agreed that she would address the situation, but in her own way, and she wasn’t happy about it,” a source exclusively tells OK!.

“Instead of reading some statement written by a bunch of old white men from a teleprompter, Wendy told viewers that she’s ‘not a perfectionist.’ In reality, she was talking to her bosses as much as to her audience,” adds the insider. “They need to know that she just got out of a relationship with a husband that controlled her — she’s not about to get into another controlling one with the people she works with.”

On Friday, October 23, while the 56-year-old was on the small screen, she appeared unfocused and slurred her words while speaking to the audience. On Monday, October 26, the DWTS alum explained what was going on in her life. “I come here every day and I try to do the best that I can do for you,” she stated.

“I appreciate you watching, but even after all of these years, it’s still work,” she continued. “An effort put in for the hour I’m out here, you know? I guess every day is not perfect, but I’m not a perfectionist. I’m not perfect.”

She added: “I love entertaining you, you know? And it’s not easy. It’s not easy. You’re a tough crowd.”

Despite trying to be candid with her fans, the Emmy nominee is in a “very dark place” since season 13 of the show started last month, another source exclusively told OK!.

“Behind-the-scenes at the show it’s not good. There is something very off with Wendy again, like she is on something,” the insider shared. “Her behavior is erratic and getting worse each day. The staff are at a total loss and frightened to go to work each day.”

“Making things worse is the pandemic,” the source added. “No one can get close to Wendy mentally or physically. If she collapses again on live TV, no one will be able to quickly run on and save her.”

Between her substance abuse issues and recovering from heartbreak — she divorced Kevin Hunter in 2019 — Williams hasn’t been herself in the past year. As a result, she is lonely and on her own. “There is no one in her life that can step-in and help. She is surrounded by enablers. After she got rid of her husband, everyone was hopeful that things would change, that never happened,” another insider revealed. “No one liked her ex Kevin Hunter, but at least you could go to him and he would fix it even if it only a short-term solution.”