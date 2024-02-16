Alana 'Honey Boo Boo' Thompson and Anna 'Chickadee' Cardwell Slam Mama June in New Sneak Peek: 'She Thinks She Knows Everything'
Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson and sister Anna "Chickadee" Cardwell commiserated over their shared issues with their mother interfering in their lives in a sneak peek for an upcoming episode of Mama June: Family Crisis.
"I feel like Pumpkin and them just keep pressuring me to do it. And I'm like, 'at least I work at my own pace though,'" Alana tells her eldest sister in the clip. "At least let me do it on my own. Just like, shutup for a minute and when I wanna decide what I wanna do is when I'll tell ya'll. When I'm ready."
"Mama [June Shannon] gets started and then Pumpkin gets started," she continues. "'Lana this, Lana that, Lana don't got her stuff together.'"
Anna joins in, "It's like 'Anna's got cancer, Anna's got this, Anna's got that.' Just to let you know, Mama don't speak for me. I speak for myself."
"She definitely thinks she does," Alana quips back.
"Don't let [our] mother speak on what I got goin' on and especially with what's goin' on with Draylin," the 29-year-old adds, referring to Alana's boyfriend. "Don't listen to her. It's your decision."
Alana goes on to complained their mother "thinks she knows everything" because she's had a lot of bad experiences with past boyfriends.
"That's Mama for you," Anna replies. "Draylin's not gonna be the same as all [her] boy-toy jailbirds ... she thinks she knows everything. She doesn't know anything."
As OK! previously reported, Anna's tragic cancer battle is being documented in the new season of the popular WE tv show. In a trailer for the premiere, Pumpkin confessed the family "all came together" after her older sister's diagnosis, but it was still "hitting harder than we ever imagined."
The late 29-year-old was diagnosed with stage 4 adrenal carcinoma in January 2023, but sadly passed away that December after battling the illness for nearly one year.
"With the breaking heart, we are announcing that @annamarie35 is no longer with us. She passed away in my home last night peacefully at 11:12 p.m. She gave one h--- of a fight for 10 months," Mama June wrote at the timie. "She passed away with her family around her."
