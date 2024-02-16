OK Magazine
Alana 'Honey Boo Boo' Thompson and Anna 'Chickadee' Cardwell Slam Mama June in New Sneak Peek: 'She Thinks She Knows Everything'

Source: WETV
By:

Feb. 16 2024, Published 3:23 p.m. ET

Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson and sister Anna "Chickadee" Cardwell commiserated over their shared issues with their mother interfering in their lives in a sneak peek for an upcoming episode of Mama June: Family Crisis.

Source: WETV

Alana Thompson opened up about her struggles with her mother and sister in a new sneak peek.

"I feel like Pumpkin and them just keep pressuring me to do it. And I'm like, 'at least I work at my own pace though,'" Alana tells her eldest sister in the clip. "At least let me do it on my own. Just like, shutup for a minute and when I wanna decide what I wanna do is when I'll tell ya'll. When I'm ready."

"Mama [June Shannon] gets started and then Pumpkin gets started," she continues. "'Lana this, Lana that, Lana don't got her stuff together.'"

Source: WETV

Anna Cardwell was diagnosed with stage 4 cancer in January 2023.

Anna joins in, "It's like 'Anna's got cancer, Anna's got this, Anna's got that.' Just to let you know, Mama don't speak for me. I speak for myself."

"She definitely thinks she does," Alana quips back.

"Don't let [our] mother speak on what I got goin' on and especially with what's goin' on with Draylin," the 29-year-old adds, referring to Alana's boyfriend. "Don't listen to her. It's your decision."

Source: WETV

Alana complained their mother 'thinks she knows everything' in the sneak peek.

Alana goes on to complained their mother "thinks she knows everything" because she's had a lot of bad experiences with past boyfriends.

"That's Mama for you," Anna replies. "Draylin's not gonna be the same as all [her] boy-toy jailbirds ... she thinks she knows everything. She doesn't know anything."

Source: WETV

Mama June Shannon is 44 years old.

As OK! previously reported, Anna's tragic cancer battle is being documented in the new season of the popular WE tv show. In a trailer for the premiere, Pumpkin confessed the family "all came together" after her older sister's diagnosis, but it was still "hitting harder than we ever imagined."

The late 29-year-old was diagnosed with stage 4 adrenal carcinoma in January 2023, but sadly passed away that December after battling the illness for nearly one year.

Source: OK!
"With the breaking heart, we are announcing that @annamarie35 is no longer with us. She passed away in my home last night peacefully at 11:12 p.m. She gave one h--- of a fight for 10 months," Mama June wrote at the timie. "She passed away with her family around her."

ET reported the sneak peek.

