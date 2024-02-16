Alana 'Honey Boo Boo' Thompson and Anna 'Chickadee' Cardwell Slam Mama June in New Sneak Peek: 'She Thinks She Knows Everything'

"I feel like Pumpkin and them just keep pressuring me to do it. And I'm like, 'at least I work at my own pace though,'" Alana tells her eldest sister in the clip. "At least let me do it on my own. Just like, shutup for a minute and when I wanna decide what I wanna do is when I'll tell ya'll. When I'm ready."

"Mama [June Shannon] gets started and then Pumpkin gets started," she continues. "'Lana this, Lana that, Lana don't got her stuff together.'"