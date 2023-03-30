Autumn Calabrese Is On A Mission To 'Make Every Woman No Matter What Size, Feel Really Confident'

Aside from her including the memorable palette from her workout videos, the health guru is on a mission to help everyone feel confident. "I wanted pieces that would be supportive and also make every woman —no matter what size — feel really confident, comfortable, beautiful and supported when they go to do their workouts," the entrepreneur shares.

"We're all supposed to move our bodies. It's really about not having a judgment on anybody, including ourselves. It doesn't matter if you've never worked out a day in your life or if you've been working out your whole life," she adds.