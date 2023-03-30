Autumn Calabrese Is On A Mission To 'Make Every Woman No Matter What Size, Feel Really Confident'
Fitness star Autumn Calabrese is adding designer to her resume. The celebrity trainer recently launched a collection of inclusive activewear with Australian brand Cleo Harper, and the unique and supportive pieces are already selling out.
The Spark Aligners ambassador used her iconic 21-Day Fix as a source of inspiration for the collection. "We are also coming up on the launch of my new 21-day Fix Super Block," Calabrese exclusively tells OK!. "We thought now is the time to do it, and what you'll see is these are styles that they always carry, but we picked the colors because they match 21-Day Fix."
Aside from her including the memorable palette from her workout videos, the health guru is on a mission to help everyone feel confident. "I wanted pieces that would be supportive and also make every woman —no matter what size — feel really confident, comfortable, beautiful and supported when they go to do their workouts," the entrepreneur shares.
"We're all supposed to move our bodies. It's really about not having a judgment on anybody, including ourselves. It doesn't matter if you've never worked out a day in your life or if you've been working out your whole life," she adds.
Along with her entering the world of athleisure, Calabrese is celebrating the launch of her new 21-Day Fix Super Block.
"It is based on scientific studies and evidence that shows that this block period is a solid way to train, to work your body, make progress, make strength and endurance gains, but also give your body time to rest and recover so you don't burn out," she shares.
"We have new technology. This is the first time we've ever really been able to put playlists with our workout programs. I really take time and put a lot of thought and energy into my music because I want people to have fun," the author adds.
Calabrese's workout wear is available only at Cleo Harper, and her new program can be found on BODi.