Donald Trump Is an 'Obese Flatulent Old Man' Whose Job Is to 'Keep Himself Out of Prison,' CNN Analyst Claims

Begala noted that President Biden has been given an opportunity to "not push on the criminality, but to push on what voters care about" in the upcoming 2024 election.

"Put Mr. Trump on metaphorical trial for wanting to cut Medicare and Social Security so he can cut his own taxes," he said. "Put him on trial for eliminating Roe versus Wade, put him on trial for things that affect my life and yours, not just his."

