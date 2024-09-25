or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Politics > Donald Trump
OK LogoPolitics

'Everyone Is a Pawn': Donald Trump Ridiculed for Using a Kid as a 'Prop' During Recent Campaign Rally

Composite phot of former President Donald Trump
Source: MEGA; @RonFilipkowski/X

Former President Donald Trump held up a kid during a campaign rally.

By:

Sept. 25 2024, Published 2:09 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Former President Donald Trump faced backlash after lifting up a kid during a recent rally in order to get cheers from the audience.

The GOP nominee visited Savannah, Ga., where he spoke about the tax code and U.S. manufacturing as part of a frantic six-week rally sprint to the finish line before the 2024 election.

Article continues below advertisement
donald trump ridiculed using kid prop during campaign rally
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump was called out for using a kid as a 'prop.'

A video from the rally shows a young kid being pushed onto the stage, where the ex-president welcomed him with open arms and held him up so the crowd would go crazy over him.

The clip went viral on social media, with several of Trump's biggest critics calling him out for using the small boy as a "prop" on the campaign trail.

One user on X, formerly known as Twitter, shared the video in a post and wrote, "So let me get this straight... Trump claims the Democrats are trying to assassinate him, but he brings a child up on stage at a rally? They really don't care about children after they're born, do they? And for the 'mother of the year' who pushed him up there, smh!"

Another person commented, "Everything is transactional. Everyone is a pawn. Everything is a con."

A third user criticized the kid's mother and said, "At least he has a shield if anyone takes another shot. How stupid is this parent? She should be locked up for child abuse!"

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @RonFilipkowski/X
Article continues below advertisement

Trump acknowledged the recent assassination attempts during the rally and said "thank you" to the heavens for sparing his life.

"The doctor said, 'You are the luckiest man.' I said, 'No, maybe it was something else,'" the GOP nominee told the crowd. "It's the nicest thing when people say it was God. 'And God came down, and he saved you because he wants you to bring America back.'"

MORE ON:
Donald Trump

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
donald trump ridiculed using kid prop during campaign rally
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump survived two assassination attempts.

Article continues below advertisement

During the same rally, Trump implored everyone to vote and to make it a landslide "too big to rig," once again insinuating that the election could be tampered with in Georgia.

He said, "Had we not been interrupted, and make sure there's no cheating in this election, please, imagine what a different world we would be in."

The ex-prez has repeated baseless claims that there was cheating during the 2020 election in Georgia, a state he lost by just under 12,000 votes.

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement
Source: ok!
Article continues below advertisement
donald trump ridiculed using kid prop during campaign rally
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump continues to claim the 2020 election was stolen.

According to the Savannah Morning News, Trump supporters walked all over and stomped on Harris/Walz campaign signs in the median along Liberty Street outside of the Johnny Mercer Theater downtown.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.