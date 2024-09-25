'Everyone Is a Pawn': Donald Trump Ridiculed for Using a Kid as a 'Prop' During Recent Campaign Rally
Former President Donald Trump faced backlash after lifting up a kid during a recent rally in order to get cheers from the audience.
The GOP nominee visited Savannah, Ga., where he spoke about the tax code and U.S. manufacturing as part of a frantic six-week rally sprint to the finish line before the 2024 election.
A video from the rally shows a young kid being pushed onto the stage, where the ex-president welcomed him with open arms and held him up so the crowd would go crazy over him.
The clip went viral on social media, with several of Trump's biggest critics calling him out for using the small boy as a "prop" on the campaign trail.
One user on X, formerly known as Twitter, shared the video in a post and wrote, "So let me get this straight... Trump claims the Democrats are trying to assassinate him, but he brings a child up on stage at a rally? They really don't care about children after they're born, do they? And for the 'mother of the year' who pushed him up there, smh!"
Another person commented, "Everything is transactional. Everyone is a pawn. Everything is a con."
A third user criticized the kid's mother and said, "At least he has a shield if anyone takes another shot. How stupid is this parent? She should be locked up for child abuse!"
Trump acknowledged the recent assassination attempts during the rally and said "thank you" to the heavens for sparing his life.
"The doctor said, 'You are the luckiest man.' I said, 'No, maybe it was something else,'" the GOP nominee told the crowd. "It's the nicest thing when people say it was God. 'And God came down, and he saved you because he wants you to bring America back.'"
During the same rally, Trump implored everyone to vote and to make it a landslide "too big to rig," once again insinuating that the election could be tampered with in Georgia.
He said, "Had we not been interrupted, and make sure there's no cheating in this election, please, imagine what a different world we would be in."
The ex-prez has repeated baseless claims that there was cheating during the 2020 election in Georgia, a state he lost by just under 12,000 votes.
According to the Savannah Morning News, Trump supporters walked all over and stomped on Harris/Walz campaign signs in the median along Liberty Street outside of the Johnny Mercer Theater downtown.