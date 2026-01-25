or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Exclusives > Prince Charles
OK LogoEXCLUSIVE

Royals' Dirtiest Feud Yet! How King Charles and Prince William Are Secretly at War Over Plans for Manure Pit on Monarch's Favorite Estate

Photo of King Charles and Prince William
Source: MEGA

King Charles and Prince William are allegedly at war due to plans to build a manure storage pit facility near the latter's home.

Jan. 25 2026, Published 5:00 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

King Charles is facing an unusually earthy dispute with his eldest son, Prince William, as plans for a vast manure storage pit on the Sandringham estate risk igniting a quiet but serious family row.

OK! can reveal the proposal centers on a large slurry pit planned for land owned by the King on the Sandringham estate in Norfolk.

According to planning documents submitted to King's Lynn and West Norfolk Borough Council, the facility would sit less than a mile from , the Grade II-listed Georgian home occupied by William and his wife, Kate Middleton, 44.

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement
Image of the manure pit will reportedly sit near Prince William and Kate Middleton's home.
Source: MEGA

The manure pit will reportedly sit near Prince William and Kate Middleton's home.

Article continues below advertisement

The property was gifted to William by the late Queen Elizabeth II as a wedding present and has served as the family's private retreat.

Plans indicate the pit would measure roughly 86 by 46 meters and be capable of holding up to 2,160,538 gallons of slurry.

While approval has not yet been granted, the scale of the development has alarmed neighbors and raised eyebrows within royal circles, given its proximity to the future king's residence.

Local concern has been swift.

Article continues below advertisement
Image of Queen Elizabeth II gave the Georgian home as a wedding present to Prince William.
Source: MEGA

Queen Elizabeth II gave the Georgian home as a wedding present to Prince William.

Article continues below advertisement

One nearby resident told us: "There is real anxiety locally that a development of this size will bring with it an overwhelming smell and disrupt daily life. People are genuinely wondering how William and Kate must feel about having something like this so close to their home. There is also a sense of irony that the proposal is coming from William's own father, the King, which only adds to the unease."

The comment reflects unease not only about odor and environmental impact, but also about the symbolism of a senior royal household potentially affected by decisions made higher up the family hierarchy.

MORE ON:
Prince Charles

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
Image of the manure pit could disrupt daily life at Prince William's home, a source said.
Source: MEGA

The manure pit could disrupt daily life at Prince William's home, a source said.

Article continues below advertisement

County councillors have also weighed in. Stuart Dark, a local councilor, suggested the application could either be refused outright or approved only under stringent conditions designed to limit disruption.

He indicated that the scale and location of the pit would require careful scrutiny before any decision is made.

Sources familiar with the situation say the proposal has created friction behind the scenes.

One said: "This goes far beyond a routine planning application. William sees Anmer Hall as a sanctuary for his family, and the prospect of a large, industrial slurry facility so close by clashes completely with how he wants that environment to feel and function."

Article continues below advertisement

Another added: "Charles approaches the issue as a practical matter tied to running and maintaining a working estate, whereas William looks at it from the perspective of creating a stable, liveable home for his family over the long term."

The debate comes amid wider upheaval at Sandringham.

It was recently confirmed the ex-Prince Andrew, 65, will relocate to the estate after being forced to leave Royal Lodge. Andrew's royal titles were stripped last year and he was ordered out of the $40 million property following years of controversy linked to his association with the late convicted s-- offender Jeffrey Epstein.

One palace aide said about the looming feud between William and Charles: "It's ironic that amid the stench of Andrew's scandal, they are now involved in what staff are jokingly calling the royal family's dirtiest feud yet. It seems they just can't get out of the s--- when it comes to fighting with each other!"

Article continues below advertisement
Image of Prince William and King Charles are in 'dirtiest feud' yet, a source said.
Source: MEGA

Prince William and King Charles are in 'dirtiest feud' yet, a source said.

With Andrew arriving and the slurry pit proposal unresolved, sources say Sandringham has become a focal point for competing priorities.

One insider added: "For Charles, the priority is land management and stewardship in a very traditional sense. For William, the concern is whether the estate remains a comfortable and healthy place to live. Those two perspectives are now colliding in a way that can't be brushed aside."

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.