Royals' Dirtiest Feud Yet! How King Charles and Prince William Are Secretly at War Over Plans for Manure Pit on Monarch's Favorite Estate
Jan. 25 2026, Published 5:00 a.m. ET
King Charles is facing an unusually earthy dispute with his eldest son, Prince William, as plans for a vast manure storage pit on the Sandringham estate risk igniting a quiet but serious family row.
OK! can reveal the proposal centers on a large slurry pit planned for land owned by the King on the Sandringham estate in Norfolk.
According to planning documents submitted to King's Lynn and West Norfolk Borough Council, the facility would sit less than a mile from , the Grade II-listed Georgian home occupied by William and his wife, Kate Middleton, 44.
The property was gifted to William by the late Queen Elizabeth II as a wedding present and has served as the family's private retreat.
Plans indicate the pit would measure roughly 86 by 46 meters and be capable of holding up to 2,160,538 gallons of slurry.
While approval has not yet been granted, the scale of the development has alarmed neighbors and raised eyebrows within royal circles, given its proximity to the future king's residence.
Local concern has been swift.
One nearby resident told us: "There is real anxiety locally that a development of this size will bring with it an overwhelming smell and disrupt daily life. People are genuinely wondering how William and Kate must feel about having something like this so close to their home. There is also a sense of irony that the proposal is coming from William's own father, the King, which only adds to the unease."
The comment reflects unease not only about odor and environmental impact, but also about the symbolism of a senior royal household potentially affected by decisions made higher up the family hierarchy.
- Ex-Prince Andrew's Horrific 'Shoe-Sized Hovel' New Home Revealed — And How It Needs Multi-Million Renovations to Make It Livable
- 'Fragile' Prince Andrew 'Worried Royals Might Turn Off Utilities' at Royal Lodge as He 'Refuses' to Vacate Home
- How Queen Elizabeth's Daughter Princess Anne Was Left So Livid She Wanted to Strangle Sarah Ferguson
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
County councillors have also weighed in. Stuart Dark, a local councilor, suggested the application could either be refused outright or approved only under stringent conditions designed to limit disruption.
He indicated that the scale and location of the pit would require careful scrutiny before any decision is made.
Sources familiar with the situation say the proposal has created friction behind the scenes.
One said: "This goes far beyond a routine planning application. William sees Anmer Hall as a sanctuary for his family, and the prospect of a large, industrial slurry facility so close by clashes completely with how he wants that environment to feel and function."
Another added: "Charles approaches the issue as a practical matter tied to running and maintaining a working estate, whereas William looks at it from the perspective of creating a stable, liveable home for his family over the long term."
The debate comes amid wider upheaval at Sandringham.
It was recently confirmed the ex-Prince Andrew, 65, will relocate to the estate after being forced to leave Royal Lodge. Andrew's royal titles were stripped last year and he was ordered out of the $40 million property following years of controversy linked to his association with the late convicted s-- offender Jeffrey Epstein.
One palace aide said about the looming feud between William and Charles: "It's ironic that amid the stench of Andrew's scandal, they are now involved in what staff are jokingly calling the royal family's dirtiest feud yet. It seems they just can't get out of the s--- when it comes to fighting with each other!"
With Andrew arriving and the slurry pit proposal unresolved, sources say Sandringham has become a focal point for competing priorities.
One insider added: "For Charles, the priority is land management and stewardship in a very traditional sense. For William, the concern is whether the estate remains a comfortable and healthy place to live. Those two perspectives are now colliding in a way that can't be brushed aside."