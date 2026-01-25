EXCLUSIVE Royals' Dirtiest Feud Yet! How King Charles and Prince William Are Secretly at War Over Plans for Manure Pit on Monarch's Favorite Estate Source: MEGA King Charles and Prince William are allegedly at war due to plans to build a manure storage pit facility near the latter's home. Aaron Tinney Jan. 25 2026, Published 5:00 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

King Charles is facing an unusually earthy dispute with his eldest son, Prince William, as plans for a vast manure storage pit on the Sandringham estate risk igniting a quiet but serious family row. OK! can reveal the proposal centers on a large slurry pit planned for land owned by the King on the Sandringham estate in Norfolk. According to planning documents submitted to King's Lynn and West Norfolk Borough Council, the facility would sit less than a mile from , the Grade II-listed Georgian home occupied by William and his wife, Kate Middleton, 44.

Source: MEGA The manure pit will reportedly sit near Prince William and Kate Middleton's home.

The property was gifted to William by the late Queen Elizabeth II as a wedding present and has served as the family's private retreat. Plans indicate the pit would measure roughly 86 by 46 meters and be capable of holding up to 2,160,538 gallons of slurry. While approval has not yet been granted, the scale of the development has alarmed neighbors and raised eyebrows within royal circles, given its proximity to the future king's residence. Local concern has been swift.

Source: MEGA Queen Elizabeth II gave the Georgian home as a wedding present to Prince William.

One nearby resident told us: "There is real anxiety locally that a development of this size will bring with it an overwhelming smell and disrupt daily life. People are genuinely wondering how William and Kate must feel about having something like this so close to their home. There is also a sense of irony that the proposal is coming from William's own father, the King, which only adds to the unease." The comment reflects unease not only about odor and environmental impact, but also about the symbolism of a senior royal household potentially affected by decisions made higher up the family hierarchy.

Source: MEGA The manure pit could disrupt daily life at Prince William's home, a source said.

County councillors have also weighed in. Stuart Dark, a local councilor, suggested the application could either be refused outright or approved only under stringent conditions designed to limit disruption. He indicated that the scale and location of the pit would require careful scrutiny before any decision is made. Sources familiar with the situation say the proposal has created friction behind the scenes. One said: "This goes far beyond a routine planning application. William sees Anmer Hall as a sanctuary for his family, and the prospect of a large, industrial slurry facility so close by clashes completely with how he wants that environment to feel and function."

Source: MEGA Prince William and King Charles are in 'dirtiest feud' yet, a source said.