Why Beyoncé Is 'Creating Some Distance' From Meghan Markle's Sneaky Attempts to Land Her as a Pal

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Source: MEGA Meghan Markle stepped down from being a working royal in 2020.

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Source: MEGA Beyoncé previously praised Meghan Markle after the latter's Oprah Winfrey interview.

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One entertainment industry insider said the ambitious duchess has made several public gestures that appear aimed at strengthening ties with the singer's family. They added: "Over the last few years there has been a noticeable pattern where Meghan has shown up at events tied to Beyoncé's world – whether that is functions celebrating Tina Knowles or gatherings where mutual friends are involved. To many observers it has looked like a conscious and a bit of a desperate effort to position herself closer to that circle." The insider added those appearances have not gone unnoticed. They said: "From the outside, people in the industry have interpreted it as Meghan trying to build a stronger association with the Carter family and the cultural influence that comes with them. It has created the impression that she is keen to establish a more personal connection with Beyoncé rather than simply crossing paths occasionally within the same celebrity environment." The source added Beyoncé is known for carefully guarding access to her private life. They said: "Beyoncé is known for keeping a very controlled and intimate circle around her. The group of people she trusts and spends time with is deliberately small, and it is not something that changes often or easily."

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Source: MEGA Meghan Markle is reportedly creating a strong connection with Beyoncé's family.

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The insider added attempts to force a connection can have the opposite effect. They said: "If she senses that someone is trying too hard to insert themselves into that space or accelerate a friendship before it has developed naturally, her instinct is usually to pull back rather than lean in. Beyoncé values relationships that evolve quietly over time, so any sign of pressure or strategic networking can make her more cautious." Observers have noted Meghan invited Beyoncé's mother, Tina, 72, onto her podcast "Confessions of a Female Founder" last year. Earlier this month Meghan also attended the Fifteen Percent Pledge Gala, an event honoring Tina, where she appeared prominently among supporters. Another source said those appearances were noticed within Beyoncé's camp. They warned: "When things start looking like a series of visible gestures intended to create the impression of a friendship, it can give the sense that someone is trying to manufacture proximity rather than allowing a relationship to form naturally. Beyoncé has always preferred connections that grow quietly behind the scenes, without publicity or strategic positioning. If she feels there is any element of pressure or expectation attached to it, her instinct is usually to take a step back and keep things at a polite distance."

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Meghan and the singer were last photographed together publicly in 2019 at the London premiere of Disney's The Lion King. During that event Beyoncé was overheard greeting Meghan warmly, calling her "my princess." Fans have also pointed to a moment in the Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan in which Meghan read aloud a text message she said came from the singer. Meghan told Harry: "She said she wants me to feel safe and protected. She admires and respects my bravery and vulnerability and thinks I was selected to break generational curses that need to be healed." Despite those earlier gestures of goodwill, insiders say Beyoncé remains cautious about forming new high-profile alliances. One source said: "Beyoncé has spent decades carefully shaping her brand and maintaining a very controlled narrative around her work and personal life. Because of that, the people around her are extremely cautious about who becomes publicly associated with her and under what circumstances."

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Source: MEGA Meghan Markle and Beyoncé were last photographed together publicly in 2019.