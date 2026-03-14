Why Beyoncé Is 'Creating Some Distance' From Meghan Markle's Sneaky Attempts to Land Her as a Pal
March 14 2026, Published 5:00 a.m. ET
Beyoncé is said to be quietly distancing herself from Meghan Markle after what insiders tell OK! has been repeated attempts by the Duchess of Sussex to cultivate a high-profile friendship with the global superstar.
Meghan, 44, moved to Montecito, Calif., in 2020 with Prince Harry, 41, after the couple stepped down as senior working royals.
Since then, the former Suits actor has been working to establish a new identity in Hollywood through media projects, including the Netflix series With Love, Meghan and her lifestyle venture As Ever.
Early in their post-royal life, Meghan and Harry were seen socializing with celebrities, including Oprah Winfrey, Gwyneth Paltrow, Cameron Diaz, Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom and tennis champion Serena Williams. Among the most notable starry moments was Beyoncé's public support following Meghan and Harry's 2021 interview with Winfrey.
At the time, Beyoncé, 44, posted a message praising the duchess on her website.
She wrote: "Thank you Meghan for your courage and leadership. We are all strengthened and inspired by you."
However, sources close to the singer say the relationship between the two women has cooled in recent years despite Meghan's visible attempts to remain connected to Beyoncé's circle.
One entertainment industry insider said the ambitious duchess has made several public gestures that appear aimed at strengthening ties with the singer's family.
They added: "Over the last few years there has been a noticeable pattern where Meghan has shown up at events tied to Beyoncé's world – whether that is functions celebrating Tina Knowles or gatherings where mutual friends are involved. To many observers it has looked like a conscious and a bit of a desperate effort to position herself closer to that circle."
The insider added those appearances have not gone unnoticed.
They said: "From the outside, people in the industry have interpreted it as Meghan trying to build a stronger association with the Carter family and the cultural influence that comes with them. It has created the impression that she is keen to establish a more personal connection with Beyoncé rather than simply crossing paths occasionally within the same celebrity environment."
The source added Beyoncé is known for carefully guarding access to her private life. They said: "Beyoncé is known for keeping a very controlled and intimate circle around her. The group of people she trusts and spends time with is deliberately small, and it is not something that changes often or easily."
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
The insider added attempts to force a connection can have the opposite effect.
They said: "If she senses that someone is trying too hard to insert themselves into that space or accelerate a friendship before it has developed naturally, her instinct is usually to pull back rather than lean in. Beyoncé values relationships that evolve quietly over time, so any sign of pressure or strategic networking can make her more cautious."
Observers have noted Meghan invited Beyoncé's mother, Tina, 72, onto her podcast "Confessions of a Female Founder" last year.
Earlier this month Meghan also attended the Fifteen Percent Pledge Gala, an event honoring Tina, where she appeared prominently among supporters.
Another source said those appearances were noticed within Beyoncé's camp.
They warned: "When things start looking like a series of visible gestures intended to create the impression of a friendship, it can give the sense that someone is trying to manufacture proximity rather than allowing a relationship to form naturally. Beyoncé has always preferred connections that grow quietly behind the scenes, without publicity or strategic positioning. If she feels there is any element of pressure or expectation attached to it, her instinct is usually to take a step back and keep things at a polite distance."
Meghan and the singer were last photographed together publicly in 2019 at the London premiere of Disney's The Lion King.
During that event Beyoncé was overheard greeting Meghan warmly, calling her "my princess."
Fans have also pointed to a moment in the Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan in which Meghan read aloud a text message she said came from the singer.
Meghan told Harry: "She said she wants me to feel safe and protected. She admires and respects my bravery and vulnerability and thinks I was selected to break generational curses that need to be healed."
Despite those earlier gestures of goodwill, insiders say Beyoncé remains cautious about forming new high-profile alliances.
One source said: "Beyoncé has spent decades carefully shaping her brand and maintaining a very controlled narrative around her work and personal life. Because of that, the people around her are extremely cautious about who becomes publicly associated with her and under what circumstances."
The insider added the performer's team is particularly wary of situations where a connection could be perceived as strategic.
They said: "If there is even a hint that someone might be trying to benefit from that association for publicity, influence or commercial gain, it immediately raises red flags. Beyoncé's circle takes those kinds of things very seriously because protecting her brand is always the priority."
However, the source emphasized that the singer is unlikely to confront the situation directly.
They added: "Beyoncé is not someone who would ever publicly criticize another person or create an uncomfortable scene. Her approach is much more understated. If she senses that a relationship is being pushed too aggressively, she simply creates some distance – remaining courteous in public but quietly limiting how much access that person has to her private world."