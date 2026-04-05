How One of the World's Biggest Rockers Has Made Himself a 'Sitting Duck' for New Taylor Swift Diss Track
April 5 2026, Published 6:00 a.m. ET
OK! can reveal Taylor Swift is feared to be plotting a diss track against Jack White after he sparked controversy with remarks about her songwriting – with insiders suggesting the rocker has made himself a "sitting duck" for one of the pop phenomenon's trademark lyrical takedowns.
Swift, 36, whose music has long drawn on personal relationships, became the focus of renewed industry debate after White, 50, commented on what he described as a trend of artists turning public breakups into chart-topping material.
Speaking while promoting his book Jack White: Collected Lyrics & Selected Writing Volume 1, the former White Stripes frontman distanced himself from autobiographical songwriting, referencing Swift's approach.
The remarks quickly spread online, prompting backlash from fans and a subsequent clarification from White, who said his comments had been misinterpreted.
A source close to Swift has now told us: "From Taylor's perspective, this has effectively made him a sitting duck if she chooses to respond creatively. She is very aware of how moments like this can translate into her songwriting, and people around her would not be surprised if it finds its way into her work. At the same time, she views the comments as part of a broader issue in the industry, where women's experiences are often diminished or treated as less valid subject matter."
White originally said: "Now it's become very popular in the Taylor Swift way of pop singers writing about all of their publicly aired break-ups, which I don't find interesting at all."
He added: "I think it's a little bit boring for me to write about myself."
Following the reaction, he attempted to clarify his position, saying: "Putting this up for a day and then taking down to just put this to bed."
The rocker added: "I didn't say that I think Taylor Swift's music was 'boring' or whatever clickbait the net is trying to scrape together. What I was trying to say in an interview I did about poetry and lyric writing, was that I don't find it interesting at all for ME to write about MYSELF in my own lyric writing and poetry."
White went on: "Because I say I have a way of doing things doesn't mean that I think that EVERYONE should do it the same way."
Despite the clarification, sources say Swift has interpreted the situation through a wider lens.
An insider said: "There is a feeling that by making those comments, he has unintentionally positioned himself as a target, in the sense that he has opened the door to being referenced or critiqued through her music, which is something she is obviously well-known for doing."
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The source added: "Taylor would rather channel these moments into something creative rather than responding directly."
White, known for his work with The White Stripes and the band's hit "Seven Nation Army," explained his preference is to filter personal experiences through fictional characters.
He added: "If it's something really painful, I'm not going to put this important, painful thing that I went through out there for some idiot on the internet to stomp all over. So I put a percentage of that into what I do and then morph it into somebody else's character."
He said: "I can't really learn about myself until I put it into somebody else's shoes."
Swift, whose past relationships with famous faces, including Joe Jonas, Harry Styles, Matty Healy and Joe Alwyn, have informed her music, continues to embrace autobiographical storytelling.
Her latest album, The Life of a Showgirl, includes the innuendo-laden track "Wood," dedicated to her fiancé, Travis Kelce.
White also reflected on modern media pressures, saying he was "less and less interested" in interviews due to "this massive demand for clickbait and content."
He sneered: "This has always been a problem, as it encourages artists to give 'safe' answers to any question and stifles artistic vision and imagination, and pushes all of us to not share anything interesting, which was one of the points I made about keeping private things private in that same interview. But yeah, content."