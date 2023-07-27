Jamie Lynn Spears Recalls Horrific Backlash From 'the Whole World' After She Stepped Back From 'Zoey 101' Due to Teen Pregnancy

Emphasizing that it was a "personal" decision to remove herself from Hollywood when she got pregnant at 15, the mom-of-two acknowledged: “That doesn’t make sense for everyone else, but it made sense for me and the whole world came down and told me I was the worst human alive for doing so and that every young girl who ever watched my show was going to be ruined because of me and my personal decision."

Spears was starring on Nickelodeon's Zoey 101, which ran from 2005-2008, when she got pregnant, having then made the decision to leave the show to focus on her journey to motherhood.