Jon Gosselin Makes Emotional Plea to Estranged Kids, Says He 'Just Wants to Know How Their Life Is Going' After Years Apart
Oct. 27 2026, Published 9:05 a.m. ET
Jon Gosselin is holding out hope that he can repair his relationships with his estranged children.
The former Jon & Kate Plus 8 star, 49, opened up about the painful distance between himself and six of his eight kids, admitting that after years without contact, they barely know one another anymore.
Jon Gosselin Says His Estranged Kids Are 'Perfect Strangers'
In a recent interview, Jon revealed that he still hopes to hear from the children he hasn't spoken to in years.
"Of course I want to talk to them," he said.
"It's not about the book stuff," he continued, referencing his son Collin Gosselin's recently released memoir. "I just want to know how their life is going. I mean, we're perfect strangers now."
Jon explained that he hasn't spoken to his oldest daughters, twins Mady and Cara, 26, in approximately 13 years.
He also claimed he hasn't seen four of his sextuplets — Aaden, Leah, Joel and Alexis, 22 — since around the COVID-19 pandemic.
Jon remains close with his other two children, Hannah and Collin, both 22.
Jon Gosselin Shares Heartfelt Message With His Children
Despite the family tension, Jon wants his estranged children to know the door remains open.
"I hope you understand that I still love you," he said. "I hope one day you reach out to me."
The father-of-eight encouraged his children to make their own decisions about their family relationships rather than rely on what they've heard from others.
"Be your own person. You are all adults now," he said. "Form your own opinions and try to take in as much information before you talk ill will or anything about anyone in this family."
Jon also urged them to read Collin's memoir, In the Shadow of Eight: Surviving the Reality of My Childhood, which details his experiences growing up in the spotlight.
"Please read your brother's book because I think that will explain a lot," he added.
- Jon Gosselin Has 'High Hopes' He Can Rebuild Relationships With His Kids Once They Move Away From Estranged Ex-Wife Kate
- Jon Gosselin Hopes His Family 'Will Start To Heal' Now That Legal Battles With Ex Kate Are Over
- Jon Gosselin Hasn't Spoken to Daughters Cara and Mady in 9 Years, Claims They Don't Answer His Texts
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Collin Gosselin's Memoir Reignites Family Controversy
Jon's comments come as Collin's memoir brings renewed attention to the family's complicated history.
In the book, Collin alleges that his mother, Kate Gosselin, subjected him to physical and emotional abuse during his childhood.
He also discusses being sent to a behavioral health facility and the lasting impact of his upbringing.
Kate, 51, has denied the abuse allegations.
"My kids know who I truly am and to me, that's all that matters," she wrote in a TikTok comment.
Collin has also expressed his desire to reconnect with his siblings.
"I love them very much, and I want them to know that what was done to us as children is not normal," he previously said.
Jon Gosselin Hopes His Family Can Move Forward
The Gosselin family's history is also expected to be explored in an upcoming Netflix documentary, with Jon, Collin and Hannah reportedly participating.
The family first rose to fame on TLC's Jon & Kate Plus 8, which documented the challenges of raising twins and sextuplets.
However, Jon and Kate's highly publicized divorce in 2009 marked the beginning of years of family turmoil.