REALITY TV NEWS Jon Gosselin Makes Emotional Plea to Estranged Kids, Says He 'Just Wants to Know How Their Life Is Going' After Years Apart Source: MEGA Jon Gosselin opened up about his estrangement from six of his eight children and his hopes of rebuilding their relationship. Taylor Camp Oct. 27 2026, Published 9:05 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Jon Gosselin is holding out hope that he can repair his relationships with his estranged children. The former Jon & Kate Plus 8 star, 49, opened up about the painful distance between himself and six of his eight kids, admitting that after years without contact, they barely know one another anymore.

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Jon Gosselin Says His Estranged Kids Are 'Perfect Strangers'

Source: @JONGOSSELIN1/INSTAGRAM The former 'Jon & Kate Plus 8' star said he hasn't spoken to twins Mady and Cara in approximately 13 years.

In a recent interview, Jon revealed that he still hopes to hear from the children he hasn't spoken to in years. "Of course I want to talk to them," he said. "It's not about the book stuff," he continued, referencing his son Collin Gosselin's recently released memoir. "I just want to know how their life is going. I mean, we're perfect strangers now." Jon explained that he hasn't spoken to his oldest daughters, twins Mady and Cara, 26, in approximately 13 years. He also claimed he hasn't seen four of his sextuplets — Aaden, Leah, Joel and Alexis, 22 — since around the COVID-19 pandemic. Jon remains close with his other two children, Hannah and Collin, both 22.

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Jon Gosselin Shares Heartfelt Message With His Children

Source: @JONGOSSELIN1/INSTAGRAM Jon Gosselin remains close with Hannah and Collin, two of the sextuplets he shares with ex-wife Kate Gosselin.

Despite the family tension, Jon wants his estranged children to know the door remains open. "I hope you understand that I still love you," he said. "I hope one day you reach out to me." The father-of-eight encouraged his children to make their own decisions about their family relationships rather than rely on what they've heard from others. "Be your own person. You are all adults now," he said. "Form your own opinions and try to take in as much information before you talk ill will or anything about anyone in this family." Jon also urged them to read Collin's memoir, In the Shadow of Eight: Surviving the Reality of My Childhood, which details his experiences growing up in the spotlight. "Please read your brother's book because I think that will explain a lot," he added.

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Collin Gosselin's Memoir Reignites Family Controversy

Source: FOX Collin Gosselin's new memoir has brought renewed attention to allegations and longstanding tensions within the family.

Jon's comments come as Collin's memoir brings renewed attention to the family's complicated history. In the book, Collin alleges that his mother, Kate Gosselin, subjected him to physical and emotional abuse during his childhood. He also discusses being sent to a behavioral health facility and the lasting impact of his upbringing. Kate, 51, has denied the abuse allegations. "My kids know who I truly am and to me, that's all that matters," she wrote in a TikTok comment. Collin has also expressed his desire to reconnect with his siblings. "I love them very much, and I want them to know that what was done to us as children is not normal," he previously said.

Jon Gosselin Hopes His Family Can Move Forward

Source: @JONGOSSELIN1/INSTAGRAM Jon Gosselin said he still loves his estranged children and hopes they will reach out to him someday.