Prince Harry's Loaded Marriage Comment Left Prince William 'Wounded' and Further Damaged Their Relationship
Prince Harry and Prince William's relationship quickly fell apart after the Duke of Sussex left the royal family in 2020. In an episode of his tell-all series, Harry & Meghan, Harry indirectly undermined William's marriage to Kate Middleton, and according to a biographer, the comment further damaged their bond.
“For so many people in the family, especially obviously the men, there can be a temptation or urge to marry someone who fits in the mold, as opposed to somebody who you are perhaps destined to be with," Harry said in the Netflix program.
“The difference between making decisions with your head, or your heart. And my mum [Diana] made most of her decisions, if not all of them, from her heart," he continued. "And I am my mother’s son.”
Robert Hardman claimed William took great offense to his brother's statement.
“Harry talks about marrying someone for love, not because it’s the sort of person you ought to,” Hardman said in an interview. “I think that’s a lot more wounding. I mean that’s effectively dissing your brother and his choice of wife in a very public way.”
“Both these brothers, they’ve guarded their privacy," the commentator noted. “It’s been really important to them. And William is a really private person. He doesn’t do nearly as many interviews as his father did at this age and family life is absolutely off-limits for media.”
The Duke of Sussex has been vocal about his desire to avoid the media, but by discussing his time in the monarchy he's publicized William and King Charles' lives.
“Privacy is really important and Harry’s just gone and chucked all these stories about their childhood into the public domain,” Hardman added.
Aside from painting the Wales' union as a professional relationship, Harry depicted William as violent in his memoir, Spare.
“It all happened so fast. So very fast. He grabbed me by the collar, ripping my necklace, and he knocked me to the floor,” he penned. “I landed on the dog’s bowl, which cracked under my back, the pieces cutting into me. I lay there for a moment, dazed, then got to my feet and told him to get out.”
Along with his rivalry with Harry, Hardman revealed the future king and queen of England aren't fans of the popular drama The Crown. OK! previously reported the final season will explore the duo's romance at St Andrews, but they don't want to see their love story on the small screen.
“The Prince…rolls his eyes when people say that ‘it’s just drama,’” a source told Hardman. “Yet he will not give it any greater publicity by complaining. He doesn’t like the idea of being seen as a complainer all the time.”
In the final season, The Crown depicted Kate's mother, Carole Middleton, as pushy, and her brother Gary Goldsmith was annoyed by the assertion.
"Carole isn't that manipulative evil person... coming up with ways by which she can force her way into the royal family," Goldsmith said on the "Fact or Fiction" podcast. "First and foremost, Kate did brilliantly well to get into St Andrews."
"She's an amazing girl, but that wasn't noted. It was all to do with 'Kate you've got to be doing these things, you've got to be showing your legs,' and it's just not my family. It's not the way Carole operates," he added.
