Prince Harry's Baby Name Scandal Will 'Reignite' Royal Rift

"This is definitely going to stoke up tensions," Afua Hagan told an outlet when asked about Robert Hardman discussing the controversy in his book The Making of a King: King Charles III and the Modern Monarchy.

The Sussexes previously claimed Her Majesty gave the couple her blessing to call their daughter by the sobriquet, but palace insiders' comments didn't align with the narrative.

"We've had the discussion about Lilibet's name when she was born and to rake over those coals is a bit mean and it's definitely, definitely going to stoke up those tensions," she said.