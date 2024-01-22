Prince William Is Doing All the School Runs by Himself as Kate Middleton Recovers From Surgery
Prince William is on dad duty as Kate Middleton recovers from her abdominal surgery. The Princess of Wales won't return to attending royal engagements until after Easter, and the Prince of Wales will be by her side balancing his responsibilities and raising the couple's three kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.
A source revealed William and Kate have an “unwavering commitment to duty," but the duo is “100 percent family first, day job second.”
Since becoming parents, the Wales often split up public engagements to make sure someone is at home with their little ones. During William's 2023 trip to New York City, Kate stayed in the U.K. with their offspring.
“The kids are always at the center of their universe," the insider continued. "That will continue to be the case. They want to make sure they have as much normality as possible going forward."
OK! previously reported an insider claimed Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reached out to Kate and King Charles after the news broke the pair were experiencing health challenges.
"The King and the Princess of Wales have received support from Prince Harry and Meghan regarding their health," the source told an outlet. "The Duke and Duchess contacted both parties in different ways to pass on their concern and best wishes."
Aside from the Sussexes' rumored desire to check in on the princess, royal experts believe her medical leave will highlight how important Kate is to the crown.
"Ever the picture of assurance and health, the Princess of Wales who often waved at the waiting press pack within hours of giving birth, is in hospital," Dr. Tessa Dunlop said in an interview. "The news that Kate has undergone planned abdominal surgery and will remain in the London Clinic for the next couple of weeks has been met with surprise."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Over the years, Kate has shown her dedication to the crown and has spent over a decade advocating for children and mental health.
"Kate is the Windsor's workhorse and show pony, she is their class act and their everyday stalwart," the commentator continued. "She seamlessly and without complaint occupies a unique role as the common touch Queen-in-waiting."
"Effortlessly glamorous, it is easy to forget that this mother-of-three has undergone immense pressure over the last few years with both the death of the late Queen and the departure of Harry and Meghan placing additional responsibilities on her shoulders," Dunlop continued. "The Princess of Wales' operation is a salient reminder of just how valuable she is, not only within her own family but as the House of Windsor's most reliable asset. Here's to a speedy recovery."
Sources were quoted by Express.