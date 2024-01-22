Prince William Is Doing All the School Runs by Himself as Kate Middleton Recovers From Surgery

A source revealed William and Kate have an “unwavering commitment to duty," but the duo is “100 percent family first, day job second.”

Since becoming parents, the Wales often split up public engagements to make sure someone is at home with their little ones. During William's 2023 trip to New York City, Kate stayed in the U.K. with their offspring.

“The kids are always at the center of their universe," the insider continued. "That will continue to be the case. They want to make sure they have as much normality as possible going forward."