Meghan Markle's 'Jarring' Impression of Kate Middleton Contradicted in Viral TikTok: Watch

"Even when Will and Kate came over and I met her for the first time, they came over for dinner, and I was in ripped jeans and I was barefoot," Meghan said in Harry & Meghan. "It's like I was a hugger, I've always been a hugger... I didn't realize that that is really jarring for a lot of Brits."

Meghan admittedly struggled with life behind the palace gates, and she wasn't a fan of the traditions and restrictions that came with it.

"I guess I started to understand very quickly that the formality on the outside carried through to the inside... that there is a forward-facing way of being and then you close the door, and you go, 'Oh... OK, we can relax now.' But that formality carries over on both sides, and that was surprising to me," she concluded.