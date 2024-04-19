Prince Harry Is 'So Angry With the U.K.' as His Popularity Declines
Prince Harry updated his primary residence to the U.S. in his Travelyst charity application, and royal biographer Angela Levin believes the Duke of Sussex's decision is indicative of his relationship with his native nation.
According to the expert, the move was a "huge change" for Harry, as his "obligations to Britain are far fewer and diminishing as we speak."
"[Harry] filled in the forms last year, but they were only released to the public yesterday," Levin told GB News. "They'd rented Frogmore Cottage from the Queen, but as they were hardly ever there, the Queen had it in her mind that she would put Prince Andrew in there instead because he doesn't need a great huge mansion."
"As he doesn't, that's the end of anybody's worries that he's going to sign a document one day, if the Queen or King is unwell, and actually hand it over to Meghan," she continued. "There would be a fury amongst the population. So that's now gone."
The documents being made public follows Harry losing his lawsuit against the Home Office to maintain personnel privileges.
"It will also make it much harder for him to be looked after by the police when he comes over, because if he's not an English citizen, then he definitely won't have number one protection," Levin explained. "Harry has said he can't bring his family over because of that, he doesn't feel safe. But now that's definitely out."
Host Emma Webb asked Levin if the recent change is a "clear sign" that the father-of-two is "finally accepting" his new life in the U.S.
"I don't think so, actually. I think he's so angry with us in the U.K., so angry with his family, it's the sort of remains of Spare where he feels he's just been so badly treated," Levin stated. "And I think it's a nasty thing to do."
"I don't think he'll be happy doing it because he did say many times before, 'London is my home. I love it and it will always be that way,'" she pointed out. "He's a very sad man and nothing is quite right. And I think it will be something that he feels he has to do, not really wants to do."
Harry's immigration process became a controversial topic after the royal admitted to abusing substances in his memoir, Spare. OK! previously reported Donald Trump hinted at deporting the duke if he were to win the 2024 election.
“No. We’ll have to see if they know something about the drugs, and if he lied they’ll have to take appropriate action," Trump said on GB News.
“Appropriate action? Which might mean…not staying in America?” journalist Nigel Farage asked.
“Oh I don’t know. You’ll have to tell me. You just have to tell me. You would have thought they would have known this a long time ago," the politician replied.
In the past, Levin wondered if Harry was held to the same standard as other visa applicants.
"At the end of February, there has been an agreement that all the documents for people who've come to live in America will be revealed, and that includes Prince Harry," Levin said on GB News.
"Now the trouble is there, has he mentioned that he takes a lot of drugs? Have they allowed him to come in regardless or will they send him home to the U.K.? I mean, it's a huge thing," she continued.