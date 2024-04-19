Prince Harry Is 'So Angry With the U.K.' as His Popularity Declines

Host Emma Webb asked Levin if the recent change is a "clear sign" that the father-of-two is "finally accepting" his new life in the U.S.

"I don't think so, actually. I think he's so angry with us in the U.K., so angry with his family, it's the sort of remains of Spare where he feels he's just been so badly treated," Levin stated. "And I think it's a nasty thing to do."

"I don't think he'll be happy doing it because he did say many times before, 'London is my home. I love it and it will always be that way,'" she pointed out. "He's a very sad man and nothing is quite right. And I think it will be something that he feels he has to do, not really wants to do."