Meghan Markle 'Felt Tricked' as She Thought Frogmore Cottage Would Be a 'Grander Property'

"To me, it feels like he's trolling his dad a bit because he could have said that he's been a U.S. resident since 2020 when he quit the U.K. and moved to the States, but instead he chose the exact day that his dad kicked him out of Frogmore," Griffiths told GB News while discussing Harry changing his primary residence to the U.S. four years after leaving his native nation.

"The reason his dad kicked him out of Frogmore was that he'd slagged off Camilla in Spare," she said in reference to the Sussexes' 2023 eviction. "And it was a really difficult decision for Charles because no dad wants to kick their son out of their home. But he went beyond the pale."