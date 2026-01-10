Keith Urban Leaning on Veteran Country Music Icon for Support After Bitter Split From Nicole Kidman
Jan. 10 2026, Published 5:00 a.m. ET
OK! can reveal Keith Urban is secretly leaning on country music legend Dolly Parton as he navigates the emotional aftermath of his separation from Nicole Kidman after nearly 20 years of marriage.
The former couple, both 58, stunned fans earlier this year with their split announcement, just three months after celebrating their 19th wedding anniversary with a loved-up social media post. They share daughters Faith, 17, and Sunday Rose, 14.
According to insiders, the split has been particularly painful for Urban, who recently canceled a tour date after falling ill with laryngitis – a condition often exacerbated by stress.
Urban opened up about the challenges of touring on his new CBS and Paramount series, The Road, which premiered on October 19.
"When you wake up on a tour bus at 3:30 in the morning and you're sick as a dog, you're in the middle of nowhere and you've got to play your fifth show later that night, and you haven't slept, and you miss your friends, and you're missing your family, and you're completely lonely and miserable and sick – and you say to yourself, 'Why am I doing this?' the only answer can be: Because this is what I'm born to do,'" he said.
A source says amid his turmoil, Urban has found solace in his longstanding friendship with Parton, 79.
"Parton is one of the rare people Urban has been opening up to," an insider said. "He trusts her judgment and wisdom more than anyone else, and her guidance has been a huge support as he works to regain his equilibrium."
The source added Urban has been candid with Parton about the difficulties surrounding his split from Kidman.
"He's been honest about how difficult and uncomfortable this period has been. "He and Parton share a musical bond and her advice has been straightforward but impactful – she's urged him to prioritise the children, treat Kidman with care, and approach the situation with patience and respect."
Parton has even offered to act as a neutral mediator if Urban and Nicole decide to meet in private, sources say – with insiders saying the pint-sized singer has suggested her Dollywood theme park could serve as a peaceful setting for any talks.
"She has always championed kindness and doing the right thing," one source said. "She's encouraging Urban to set aside his pride for the sake of his own peace of mind and the well-being of his children."
Urban and Nicole's separation is said to have started over the summer when they started living apart, with Urban quietly setting up his own residence near their family home in Nashville. Reports also linked Urban to fellow country guitarist Maggie Baugh, 25, which sources say left Kidman feeling hurt and betrayed.
Despite the tension, Parton continues to maintain hope for reconciliation.
"She's always been a romantic," an insider said. "The news of the split hit her hard because she truly believed Urban and Kidman would stay together. She isn't judging – she wants Urban to navigate this with dignity, but she remains quietly hopeful they could reconcile."
Parton herself has faced health challenges this year, delaying her Las Vegas residency due to kidney stone treatment while dealing with her grief over the passing of her husband, Carl Dean.
Yet the source emphasized her focus is on her "unwavering support" for those she cares about. "Even while dealing with her own health issues, Dolly continues to care for others," the insider added. "Keith is fortunate to have her support — she consistently keeps his best interests in mind."