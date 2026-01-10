EXCLUSIVE Keith Urban Leaning on Veteran Country Music Icon for Support After Bitter Split From Nicole Kidman Source: MEGA Keith Urban is reportedly leaning on Dolly Parton for support after facing a bitter divorce from Nicole Kidman. Aaron Tinney Jan. 10 2026, Published 5:00 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman separated just three months after their 19th wedding anniversary.

Article continues below advertisement

According to insiders, the split has been particularly painful for Urban, who recently canceled a tour date after falling ill with laryngitis – a condition often exacerbated by stress. Urban opened up about the challenges of touring on his new CBS and Paramount series, The Road, which premiered on October 19. "When you wake up on a tour bus at 3:30 in the morning and you're sick as a dog, you're in the middle of nowhere and you've got to play your fifth show later that night, and you haven't slept, and you miss your friends, and you're missing your family, and you're completely lonely and miserable and sick – and you say to yourself, 'Why am I doing this?' the only answer can be: Because this is what I'm born to do,'" he said.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Keith Urban's new show, 'The Road,' premiered on October 19.

Article continues below advertisement

A source says amid his turmoil, Urban has found solace in his longstanding friendship with Parton, 79. "Parton is one of the rare people Urban has been opening up to," an insider said. "He trusts her judgment and wisdom more than anyone else, and her guidance has been a huge support as he works to regain his equilibrium."

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

The source added Urban has been candid with Parton about the difficulties surrounding his split from Kidman. "He's been honest about how difficult and uncomfortable this period has been. "He and Parton share a musical bond and her advice has been straightforward but impactful – she's urged him to prioritise the children, treat Kidman with care, and approach the situation with patience and respect."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Keith Urban was reportedly candid to Dolly Parton about his split from Nicole Kidman.

Article continues below advertisement

Parton has even offered to act as a neutral mediator if Urban and Nicole decide to meet in private, sources say – with insiders saying the pint-sized singer has suggested her Dollywood theme park could serve as a peaceful setting for any talks. "She has always championed kindness and doing the right thing," one source said. "She's encouraging Urban to set aside his pride for the sake of his own peace of mind and the well-being of his children." Urban and Nicole's separation is said to have started over the summer when they started living apart, with Urban quietly setting up his own residence near their family home in Nashville. Reports also linked Urban to fellow country guitarist Maggie Baugh, 25, which sources say left Kidman feeling hurt and betrayed. Despite the tension, Parton continues to maintain hope for reconciliation.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman's relationship reportedly started to unravel over the summer.