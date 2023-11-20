Prince William and Kate Middleton Refuse to Spend Christmas With Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Amid Feud
The royal family is preparing for Christmas, but will Meghan Markle and Prince Harry travel to the U.K. for the festivities? It was reported that the couple is open to spending the holidays with King Charles, but their attendance could push Prince William and Kate Middleton off the guest list.
Charles reportedly spoke to the Sussexes on his birthday, and their phone call was seen as a "turning point" in their relationship, but sources claimed William and Harry have yet to make amends. If Meghan and Harry made it to Sandringham, the Wales would opt out of the intimate gathering, a source claimed.
"It would certainly have the advantage of killing two birds with one stone; extending an olive branch to one son without causing difficulty to the other," the companion told an outlet.
The insider later shared that it was "unlikely [Harry and Meghan] would be welcomed with open arms."
A member of the Sussexes' circle disclosed that they are open to spending the holidays in the U.K., but royalists wondered if their desire is authentic.
"It's so bizarre to have behaved so badly, demanded an apology and an admission of 'guilt' — to no avail, I might add — from the family and now suggest they'll just waltz back in and allow bygones to be bygones if only someone would be good enough invite them," a source told a publication.
The concerned insider wondered if the Sussexes were hoping to reconnect with Charles due to their recent failures in Hollywood.
"Which begs the question, why now? Is it something to do with the fact that some of their commercial deals, such as Spotify, have fallen around their ears and they have been subject to ridicule in the U.S. in shows such as South Park and Family Guy?" they questioned. "Could it be that they have realized moaning about how awful being a member of the royal family is, isn't such a great strategy after all?"
The Sussexes are open to seeing Charles in December, but a pal declared that they have yet to get an invitation to Sandringham.
"Sandringham isn't a particularly big place and there's not a lot of room for the entire extended family," they stated. "It would be surprising for the Sussexes not to have received an invitation by now if there was going to be one. New Year in Scotland would be more likely."
- Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Would 'Readily Accept' an Invitation to Spend Christmas With King Charles
- Prince Harry 'Turns Down Invite’ to King Charles' 75th Birthday Celebration After Accusing Queen Camilla of 'Planting Stories'
- Meghan Markle & Prince Harry 'Unlikely To Attend' Christmas At Sandringham: Report
OK! previously reported a confidant admitted that William was still upset by the words included in Harry's memoir, Spare.
“He absolutely f------ hates him,” the insider said in an interview.
“Harry sold his family out to the media for millions of dollars, and William can’t forgive that breach of trust,” the friend added.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
In Spare, Harry discussed William's appearance while referring to him as his archnemesis.
"I think it’s exactly because the bond was so deep that the betrayal has been so wounding," the source said. "They were the only people who actually knew what each other had been through."
"How would you feel if your best friend decided to reveal all your personal secrets to the newspapers," they pondered. "Well, multiply that by a thousand."
Sources were quoted by The Express.