Prince William and Kate Middleton Refuse to Spend Christmas With Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Amid Feud

Charles reportedly spoke to the Sussexes on his birthday, and their phone call was seen as a "turning point" in their relationship, but sources claimed William and Harry have yet to make amends. If Meghan and Harry made it to Sandringham, the Wales would opt out of the intimate gathering, a source claimed.

"It would certainly have the advantage of killing two birds with one stone; extending an olive branch to one son without causing difficulty to the other," the companion told an outlet.

The insider later shared that it was "unlikely [Harry and Meghan] would be welcomed with open arms."