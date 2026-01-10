EXCLUSIVE King Charles 'Keeping Explosive Bribery File' on Ex-Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson to Stop Shamed Pair of Royal Pariahs 'Going Rogue' Source: MEGA King Charles is reportedly keeping an 'explosive bribery file' on ex-Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson to stop the duo from 'going rogue,' a source said. Aaron Tinney Jan. 10 2026, Published 11:00 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

King Charles is said to be holding a highly sensitive internal dossier on ex-Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, as palace officials move to contain the fallout from decades of controversy and prevent the disgraced pair from acting independently in ways that could further damage the monarchy. OK! can reveal the move comes after months of mounting tension inside the royal household, following 65-year-old Andrew's increasingly defiant behavior and the publication of damaging material about his past associations with the pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

Source: MEGA King Charles stripped his brother of his titles.

Sources say the King, 77, spurred on by Prince William, 43, and Queen Camilla, 78, has concluded firmer action against his younger brother was unavoidable, culminating in Andrew being stripped of his royal titles and honors in October, which reduced him to using the name Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor. According to royal insiders, the decision followed a series of events that convinced senior figures the situation was spiraling. One source told us: "It became clear that Andrew still thought he could control how events around his Epstein scandal were perceived. That alarmed people, because it threatened to drag the institution back into controversies it had worked hard to put behind it." Camilla is also said to have pushed for decisive action, warning that continued indulgence of Andrew risked institutional harm. A source close to the household said: "Delaying action was starting to look like indecision, and that perception was becoming damaging. At that point, the consensus among senior royals was that the line had to be drawn and Andrew had to be stripped of his titles."

Source: MEGA Ex-Prince Andrew was reduced to using the name Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor.

Behind the scenes, officials are said to have maintained a locked file documenting decades of Windsor and Ferguson's conduct, which sources tell us was compiled with input from staff, security personnel and overseas officials since the 1990s. One palace source described it as an "insurance policy" and "essentially an explosive bribery file" should either of them attempt to leverage their royal connections. "Its purpose is to ensure there is accountability if boundaries are pushed too far," they added. "It will also be used to stop Andrew and Sarah going rogue by publishing memoirs and taking huge sums for TV tell-alls."

Source: MEGA The bribery files will be used to stop Sarah Ferguson and ex-Prince Andrew from going rogue, a source said.

Andrew's upcoming forced departure from his $40 million Royal Lodge home in Windsor marks a significant humiliation. He is expected to relocate in February to a smaller property on the Sandringham estate on orders from Charles – far from public view. Insiders say the move reflects frustration with what they see as his continued inability to grasp the scale of public anger toward him. "People remain astonished that he continues to act as though he is exempt from the standards everyone else is expected to follow," one source added.

