King Charles 'Keeping Explosive Bribery File' on Ex-Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson to Stop Shamed Pair of Royal Pariahs 'Going Rogue'
Jan. 10 2026, Published 11:00 a.m. ET
King Charles is said to be holding a highly sensitive internal dossier on ex-Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, as palace officials move to contain the fallout from decades of controversy and prevent the disgraced pair from acting independently in ways that could further damage the monarchy.
OK! can reveal the move comes after months of mounting tension inside the royal household, following 65-year-old Andrew's increasingly defiant behavior and the publication of damaging material about his past associations with the pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.
Sources say the King, 77, spurred on by Prince William, 43, and Queen Camilla, 78, has concluded firmer action against his younger brother was unavoidable, culminating in Andrew being stripped of his royal titles and honors in October, which reduced him to using the name Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor.
According to royal insiders, the decision followed a series of events that convinced senior figures the situation was spiraling. One source told us: "It became clear that Andrew still thought he could control how events around his Epstein scandal were perceived. That alarmed people, because it threatened to drag the institution back into controversies it had worked hard to put behind it."
Camilla is also said to have pushed for decisive action, warning that continued indulgence of Andrew risked institutional harm.
A source close to the household said: "Delaying action was starting to look like indecision, and that perception was becoming damaging. At that point, the consensus among senior royals was that the line had to be drawn and Andrew had to be stripped of his titles."
Behind the scenes, officials are said to have maintained a locked file documenting decades of Windsor and Ferguson's conduct, which sources tell us was compiled with input from staff, security personnel and overseas officials since the 1990s.
One palace source described it as an "insurance policy" and "essentially an explosive bribery file" should either of them attempt to leverage their royal connections. "Its purpose is to ensure there is accountability if boundaries are pushed too far," they added. "It will also be used to stop Andrew and Sarah going rogue by publishing memoirs and taking huge sums for TV tell-alls."
- Royal Family 'Using Secret Dossier on Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Sarah Ferguson to Bribe Them Into Compliance and Silence'
- The Brutal Admin Task That Is Keeping Disgraced Ex-Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson Drowning in Paperwork, Despair and Humiliation
- Prince Andrew and Ex-Wife Sarah Ferguson Could Be Forced to Leave U.K. After Losing Titles: 'He's Toast'
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Andrew's upcoming forced departure from his $40 million Royal Lodge home in Windsor marks a significant humiliation. He is expected to relocate in February to a smaller property on the Sandringham estate on orders from Charles – far from public view.
Insiders say the move reflects frustration with what they see as his continued inability to grasp the scale of public anger toward him. "People remain astonished that he continues to act as though he is exempt from the standards everyone else is expected to follow," one source added.
Ferguson, meanwhile, will also be required to vacate Royal Lodge, where she has lived alongside her ex-husband Andrew since 2008, despite their divorce nearly 30 years ago.
Friends say she has been shaken by the speed of events. One said: "The rapidness at which things collapsed has completely thrown her. She never imagined it would conclude in this way."
Pressure on her and Andrew intensified last year after the release of an unauthorized biography on their lives by Andrew Lownie and the publication of a posthumous memoir by Epstein s-- trafficking victim Virginia Giuffre, who died by suicide in 2025 at age 41 after accusing Andrew of sleeping with her three times, starting when she was only 17.
The palace was also rocked by the release of secret files from the Epstein estate in late 2025, which contained emails that appeared to contradict Andrew's previous claims about severing ties with Epstein.