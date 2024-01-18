Prince William Made a 'Direct Request' That Kate Middleton's Family Would Be Included in King Charles' Coronation

While the Duke of Sussex and the Prince of Wales aren't expected to reconcile in the future, William will eventually ascend to the throne alongside the Princess of Wales. When Kate first joined the royal fold she was in her 20s and struggled with public speaking and appearances, but she has since blossomed into a powerful global figure.

Kate's royal evolution was a focal point in William & Kate: Too Good To Be, exploring how the princess elevated her wardrobe to align with William's lifestyle.

"We hadn't expected Kate and her family to turn up, and myself and a number of photographers and journalists were all standing on a press stand together," Rebecca English said when discussing Kate going to William's 2006 passing-out parade.

"Suddenly, out of the corner of her eye, we saw Kate and her mother and father being ushered down to the front of the seating," English stated. "I remember turning to the person next to me and saying, 'That's it, it's a done deal. This woman is going to be our future queen.'"